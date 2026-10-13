YETI's latest rugged gear cases look like suitcases built for the apocalypse, and they're surprisingly practical

American outdoor brand YETI has just expanded its LoadOut GoBox collection with three new wheeled gear cases that look like something you'd take on an expedition to the end of the world.

Available in three sizes, 28, 68 and 88 litres, the new GoBox cases combine the rugged construction of YETI's existing storage boxes with the convenience of wheeled luggage.

And while they're clearly designed for people who take their outdoor adventures seriously, it's hard to miss that YETI has Pelican in its crosshairs with the new range.

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A new challenger to Pelican?

Pelican has dominated the rugged protective case market for decades, with its Protector and Air collections becoming favourites among photographers, filmmakers and professionals transporting expensive equipment.

YETI's new wheeled GoBoxes offer a remarkably similar proposition, right down to the waterproof construction, pressure-equalisation valves and customisable interiors.

The cases use what YETI calls its Defender material, a rugged outer shell designed to withstand serious impacts, alongside puncture-resistant NeverFlat wheels and a retractable aluminium Periscope handle.

(Image credit: YETI)

More importantly, all three models meet IP65 and IP67 standards, meaning they're completely dustproof, resistant to water jets and capable of surviving temporary immersion in water up to one metre deep for 30 minutes.

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There's even a pressure-relief valve that automatically balances internal air pressure without compromising the waterproof seal, which should come in handy when travelling between different altitudes.

More than just a tough suitcase

Perhaps the cleverest feature is the modular storage system, which allows users to customise the interior depending on what they're carrying.

Optional accessories include YETI's Pack Attic lid organiser, MOLLE panels and Gear Cubes, alongside the particularly interesting KOR Protective Inserts.

These use vacuum-form technology to mould themselves around equipment, creating a snug fit for delicate items such as cameras, lenses and other electronics without requiring traditional foam cutouts.

(Image credit: YETI)

The smallest GoBox 28 offers approximately 29 litres of storage and weighs 6.1kg empty.

It's also designed to meet the carry-on luggage requirements of most airlines, making it an intriguing alternative to conventional cabin luggage.

The larger GoBox 68 and 88 offer approximately 68 and 88 litres respectively, and are both intended for checked luggage.

The 68's elongated shape also makes it suitable for transporting tripods and other awkwardly shaped equipment.

Of course, all this protection comes at a cost, both financially and in terms of weight, and the interior organisers are sold separately.

The new YETI LoadOut GoBox Wheeled Gear Cases are available at YETI US, with the GoBox 28 priced at $350 and the larger 68 and 88 models both costing $450. UK, EU, and AU pricing and availability TBC.