I wasn’t prepared for Element and Millet’s new outdoor collab to go this hard – those hairy suede approach shoes are simply incredible

Element has reunited with French mountaineering specialist Millet, and the resulting collection goes considerably harder than it has any right to.

The Escape from the Concrete Jungle – Le Deuxième Chapitre is the second Millet x Element collaboration that once again attempts to find common ground between climbing and skateboarding.

And while outdoor-meets-streetwear collaborations are everywhere right now, the two brands have produced something delightfully strange, technical, gloriously retro and well worth checking out.

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(Image credit: Element)

The collection spans technical outerwear, waterproof jackets, fleeces, trousers, bags, accessories and casual staples, with a colour palette dominated by browns, burgundy, orange and navy.

There are also wonderfully loud graphics that look like they've escaped from a late-'90s climbing catalogue.

Approach shoes have never looked this good

The Millet x Element Friction might be my favourite piece from the entire collection.

These approach shoes combine a gloriously hairy suede leather upper with a chunky black rand and Vibram outsole, finished with orange laces and detailing.

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Millet x Element Friction (Image credit: Element)

Approach shoes and low-profile hiking footwear have been steadily crossing over into everyday wardrobes.

However, no matter how good they look, the shoes are 'proper' approach footwear, and Element says only 250 pairs have been produced.

The fleece is pure retro outdoor perfection

As well as the Friction shoes, the Millet x Element Multi Fleece Jacket might be the piece I'd actually wear most.

Its 300gsm recycled polar fleece construction is broken up with contrasting burgundy panels, an asymmetric chest pocket and the collaboration's deliberately wonky graphics.

It looks like something you'd discover buried at the back of a particularly good vintage outdoor shop, except it's brand new.

Millet x Element GORE-TEX Jacket (Image credit: Element)

Another standout piece, the Millet x Element GORE-TEX Jacket, uses recycled 75D GORE-TEX fabric with a quoted 28,000mm waterproof rating and combines a dark burgundy upper with a violently orange lower section.

Apparently, shoppers weren't put off by the £490 asking price, either. At the time of writing, the jacket is already listed as sold out on Element's UK website.

The Millet x Element Escape from the Concrete Jungle – Le Deuxième Chapitre collection is available now from Element, with prices ranging from £22 for the beanie to £530 for the Puff Down Jacket.