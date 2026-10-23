Forget chunky sneakers, Vivobarefoot's new Japanese collaboration takes barefoot footwear from the skatepark to the snowy mountains
Two very different shoes with one distinctly Japanese approach to the outdoors
Barefoot footwear has come a long way from its running-focused origins, with minimalist shoes increasingly finding their way into everyday wardrobes and outdoor adventures.
Vivobarefoot is taking that evolution a step further through a collaboration with Japanese outdoor collective Moonlight Gear.
From Asphalt to Powder explores the unlikely connection between street skating and snowsurfing, with a minimalist suede sneaker for urban adventures and a waterproof, insulated boot for colder conditions.
Although the two shoes couldn't look more different, both follow Vivobarefoot's familiar approach to footwear, prioritising flexibility and natural foot movement.
A little Japanese outdoor magic
Moonlight Gear (MLG) may not be widely recognisable outside Japan, but the outdoor retailer and collective has developed a following through its experimental approach to lightweight equipment and adventure.
The new collaboration follows that philosophy closely, which sees MLG's community building skateboards and snowsurf boards by hand before taking them onto the streets and into Japan's snow-covered mountains.
And while the two shoes might sound like a weird mix, it's worth remembering that both activities rely on balance, precision and an intimate understanding of the surface beneath your feet.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
(Even if one involves concrete and the other untouched snow.)
It's an interesting way to position barefoot footwear beyond its usual association with running and natural walking, particularly as minimalist shoes continue to find audiences in fashion and outdoor circles.
Two shoes, two very different personalities
The more understated of the two models is the Gobi Sneaker Skate MLG, a low-profile skate-inspired shoe featuring a Wild Hide suede upper and a natural-rubber outsole.
Its wide, foot-shaped design and flexible construction let the foot move naturally, while the thin sole provides ground feedback that could appeal to skateboarders looking for better board feel.
The shoes feature a cork insole for moisture management and a repair tab to help extend their lifespan.
The black suede upper and contrasting gum sole give the Gobi a classic skate shoe look, which might make it more appealing for people who aren't necessarily looking for something that screams barefoot footwear.
At the opposite end of the spectrum is the Tracker Pioneer WP, a tall, insulated waterproof boot with a distinctly technical appearance.
Designed for cold and wet conditions, it features a flexible barefoot construction, a high-traction outsole and a bungee-lacing system for quick adjustments.
The generously padded upper and wraparound lacing give it an almost futuristic appearance, although its underlying design philosophy remains firmly rooted in Vivobarefoot's minimalist approach.
For the Moonlight Gear team, the Tracker Pioneer WP serves as a companion for snowsurfing adventures, including hiking into the mountains with their handmade boards in search of fresh powder.
The Gobi Sneaker Skate MLG is available in men's and women's versions for £150 / $170 / €160, while the Tracker Pioneer WP costs £200 / $270 / €220 and comes in Dark Shadow, Eclipse and Mole colour options.
AU price and availability TBC.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.