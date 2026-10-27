Foreo launches new LED light therapy panel – and it's designed for more than skincare

In Summary Foreo's £269 UFO Advanced LED Lighthouse Panel combines LED skincare with sunrise and sunset lighting modes.

Five LED wavelengths target concerns including fine lines, redness, blemishes and signs of ageing.

Fresnel lenses focus light from up to two metres away, so you can use it whilst working, reading or relaxing.

Foreo has launched a new LED panel designed to make light therapy part of your daily wellness routine, with features aimed at supporting skin radiance, mood and sleep as the seasons change.

Unlike traditional light therapy panels, Foreo's UFO Advanced LED Lighthouse Panel uses Fresnel lenses to focus light from up to two metres away, so you can use it whilst working, reading or relaxing. It builds on the standard model with two additional near-infrared wavelengths, more LEDs, higher irradiance and sunrise and sunset lighting modes.

Priced at £269, the panel is available from Foreo's online store and retailers including Currys, LOOKFANTASTIC and Amazon.

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(Image credit: Foreo)

The UFO Advanced LED Lighthouse Panel features two light settings designed to fit around your daily routine. Wake-Up Mode mimics a gentle sunrise, using changing light wavelengths to help suppress melatonin and promote morning alertness. On the other hand, Sleep Mode projects warm, sunset-inspired light to encourage relaxation before bed.

Like many of the best LED face masks, its five LED wavelengths target different skin concerns, from deep near-infrared light for signs of ageing and near-infrared for cellular repair. There's also red light for fine lines, amber for redness and blue for blemishes, including acne.

(Image credit: Foreo)

For best results, Foreo recommends pairing the panel with its new UFO Dual-Mode LED Serum, a ceramide-powered formula designed to maximise light absorption whilst helping to strengthen the skin barrier.

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