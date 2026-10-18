CurrentBody's new LED face mask adds custom treatments and more light wavelengths

QUICK SUMMARY CurrentBody has launched its Series 3 LED face mask, featuring 750 LEDs, six light wavelengths and new MyDose technology for personalised treatments. Priced at £499.99 in the UK and $569.99 in the US, it's available to buy from CurrentBody's website now.

CurrentBody has launched its third-generation LED face mask, designed for anyone looking to tackle several skin concerns with one device. It joins the Series 1 and Series 2, both of which have become popular options in the best LED face mask market.

The biggest difference is that Series 1 focuses on red light therapy, whilst Series 2 adds a third wavelength and an improved fit. Series 3 takes things a step further, featuring 750 LEDs and six different wavelengths into one mask, with the added bonus of being able to customise treatments through an app.

Priced at £499.99 or $569.99, the Series 3 is available to buy from CurrentBody's website now.

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(Image credit: Currentbody)

The mask includes all three wavelengths found in Series 2, plus blue (415nm), green (532nm) and yellow (590nm) light. These additional wavelengths are designed to target the appearance of blemishes, uneven skin tone and redness.

The big new feature is MyDose technology, which you can access through the accompanying app. This lets you choose which wavelengths individual LEDs use, with the mask calculating the treatment dose for you. If you'd rather not adjust the settings yourself, there are also four clinician-approved preset modes to choose from.

Series 3 is also part of a wider range of personalised LED devices, including a matching neck and décolletage mask. CurrentBody also offers a face-and-neck kit for £854.99/$971.99, giving users the option to extend their LED routine beyond their face.