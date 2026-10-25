3 ways to use your SAD lamp to manage the UK clock change

On 25th October 2026 (a.k.a today), the clocks went back in the UK, making us ‘fall back’ to standard time. After a long, hot summer, some people will be looking forward to the colder weather, but this clock change means it’s going to get darker earlier in the day, making them feel shorter.

For those who experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), this is typically the time of year when their symptoms worsen. SAD lamps are recommended as light therapy devices to combat this lack of sunlight and help manage SAD symptoms.

Following the UK clock change, it can take a few days to acclimatise to the new time. A SAD lamp can also come in handy for managing this effectively, so below, I’ve listed three ways you can use your SAD lamp to manage the UK clock change.

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1. Use your SAD lamp within the first hour of waking up

To adjust to the UK clock change, use your SAD lamp within the first hour of waking up. I’d recommend using it for up to 30 minutes each morning, which is surprisingly easy to incorporate into your day. It can be introduced into your morning routine as part of getting ready, reading the newspaper, making coffee, and so on.

Using your SAD lamp first thing in the morning signals to your body clock or circadian rhythm that it’s time to be awake, which is great for if you’re feeling lethargic after a clock change. It also ensures you get a good amount of sunlight as soon as possible which can positively affect your mood.

I’d also suggest using your SAD lamp alongside a wake up light . As a wellness expert, I’ve tested plenty of wake up lights, and they’ve made a big difference to my mornings. They wake you up in a more gentle, natural way by mimicking the sunrise. Having this kickstart your day, followed by another hit of light from your SAD lamp, should hopefully alleviate your symptoms.

2. Incorporate your SAD lamp into your work set-up

(Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth / T3)

SAD lamps are surprisingly portable and compact, so they can be set up almost anywhere, including your desk. Using a SAD lamp at your desk is a great way to add light to your day, and as you’re not meant to look at them directly, it’s handy for passively getting the benefits while you’re busy doing things – and without hurting your eyes.

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You can use whichever SAD lamp you have, but the Lumie Task is actually a SAD and desk lamp hybrid which is designed to boost your mood, productivity and motivation while you work.

3. Avoid using your SAD lamp in the evening

This is more of a tip for what not to do, but it’s important to note, especially if you’re using your SAD lamp to tackle the recent clock change. Light signals to your brain when it’s time to be alert, so using a SAD lamp too late in the afternoon or evening can trick you into thinking it’s time to be awake. This will result in you staying awake for longer, and can negatively affect your sleep cycle.