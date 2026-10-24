This simple dehumidifier mistake is why your home is still damp – here’s how to fix it

The biggest mistake you’re making with your dehumidifier is actually much simpler than you think.

Autumn is officially here, and with it, comes darker nights, colder temperatures and – for the UK especially – lots of wet weather. This is why now is the perfect time of year to invest in a dehumidifier to prevent your home from getting damp, mouldy and unhygienic.

In general, dehumidifiers are easy to use, and don’t require a lot of intervention from you. However, I’ve covered common dehumidifier mistakes before, from facing them the wrong way to setting the wrong level, and there’s one obvious mistake everyone makes with dehumidifiers that can actually prevent them from working properly.

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Due to the ease and simplicity of dehumidifiers, many people forget that they have to change and clean the filter, and empty the water tank. It might sound obvious to do this, but a dehumidifier is definitely one of those appliances that most people set and forget, so it can be easy to neglect doing these tasks.

If you don’t regularly change the filter or empty the water tank, your dehumidifier can start to negatively impact the air quality in your home. As they work by pulling in air, dirty or full dehumidifiers will start to pull in allergens and bacteria that can make your home’s air worse. This build-up will also prevent your dehumidifier from working properly and altogether.

(Image credit: Ecoair)

Starting with the filter, if you use your dehumidifier regularly, you should clean your filter every two weeks. If your home is particularly dusty or you have pets, this should be shortened to every week or 10 days.

If you’re using a dehumidifier seasonally, you can get away with cleaning the filter once a month, or at the start and end of the season. For changing the filter, I’d recommend changing it every 3-5 months to keep your dehumidifier running smoothly.

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Another area that’s often neglected when using a dehumidifier is the water tank. It should be emptied as soon as it reaches the maximum line, and if you’re using it throughout the day, you should be emptying it once or twice a day, especially if the tank is small.

Leaving the water tank full for too long runs the risk of it overflowing, and prevents the dehumidifier from working at its best. It’s also a waste of energy as it’ll continue to try and perform, while not actually making a difference to your home.