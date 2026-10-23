Therabody launches two new massage devices to ease aches and tension
They focus on facial massage and neck and upper back relief
Therabody has expanded its best massage gun range with two new devices designed to help ease everyday tension and support at-home relief. The new ThermFace Massage is a facial massage device that comes with four specialised attachments, whilst the ThermNeck & Upper Back is a wearable designed to tackle modern-day neck and shoulder tension.
The launches arrive at the same time as the brand’s new SkinSpa system and Neck & Chest LED device, expanding its skincare lineup with more options for different routines and skin concerns.
The ThermFace Massage costs £179, whilst the ThermNeck & Upper Back is priced at £299. Both are available now through Therabody’s online store and selected retailers, including Harrods, Selfridges, Space NK and John Lewis.
The ThermFace Massage is designed to provide at-home relief for jaw discomfort and tension across the face, neck and head, combining percussive therapy with heat. It comes with four attachments designed for delicate facial muscles, including a heated percussive attachment for a deeper massage experience.
Meanwhile, the ThermNeck & Upper Back goes beyond a standard neck massager, combining five therapies – kneading massage, far-infrared, heat and near-infrared LED light therapy, alongside two built-in Theraguns.
We’re currently reviewing the ThermFace Massage, so keep an eye out for our full thoughts coming soon.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.