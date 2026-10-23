Therabody launches two new massage devices to ease aches and tension

In Summary Therabody launches two new wellness devices from £179.

ThermFace Massage targets facial tension, whilst ThermNeck & Upper Back focuses on neck and shoulder relief.

Both are available now, with our ThermFace review coming soon.

Therabody has expanded its best massage gun range with two new devices designed to help ease everyday tension and support at-home relief. The new ThermFace Massage is a facial massage device that comes with four specialised attachments, whilst the ThermNeck & Upper Back is a wearable designed to tackle modern-day neck and shoulder tension.

The launches arrive at the same time as the brand’s new SkinSpa system and Neck & Chest LED device, expanding its skincare lineup with more options for different routines and skin concerns.

The ThermFace Massage costs £179, whilst the ThermNeck & Upper Back is priced at £299. Both are available now through Therabody’s online store and selected retailers, including Harrods, Selfridges, Space NK and John Lewis.

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(Image credit: Therabody)

The ThermFace Massage is designed to provide at-home relief for jaw discomfort and tension across the face, neck and head, combining percussive therapy with heat. It comes with four attachments designed for delicate facial muscles, including a heated percussive attachment for a deeper massage experience.

Meanwhile, the ThermNeck & Upper Back goes beyond a standard neck massager, combining five therapies – kneading massage, far-infrared, heat and near-infrared LED light therapy, alongside two built-in Theraguns.

We’re currently reviewing the ThermFace Massage, so keep an eye out for our full thoughts coming soon.

(Image credit: Therabody)