Expert reveals exact date to mow your lawn before winter hits – and it's sooner than you think

As temperatures begin to drop, gardeners are being urged to give their lawns one final cut before winter sets in – if you can dodge the rain, that is!

We've already looked at the temperature at which you should stop mowing your lawn, but new advice from Gardeners Dream co-founder and gardening expert Craig Wilson reveals the predicted final mowing dates for different parts of the UK.

According to Wilson, Scotland is expected to reach below 7°C by 4th December, whilst England, Wales and Northern Ireland are predicted to follow on 8th December. That means we've got less than eight weeks before it's time to put the best lawn mower away for winter.

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Wilson explains that grass naturally grows more slowly as temperatures fall, before returning to its usual growth rate around March. Whilst he would normally recommend a final mow between late October and the end of November, milder autumn weather could mean you can leave it a little later this year.

However, it's worth keeping an eye on the forecast and getting that final cut done before the first frost, which could damage your grass. To be on the safe side, Wilson recommends mowing before the end of November, even if the weather stays mild.