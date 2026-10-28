De'Longhi's new machine combines drip coffee, espresso and cold brew in a design that's 20% smaller

In Summary De'Longhi's new machine combines drip coffee, espresso, cold brew and milk frothing.

It's over 20% smaller than its predecessor.

Priced at $349.95 in the US, it's not sold directly in the UK.

De'Longhi has launched a new All-in-One Combination Coffee & Espresso Machine, giving one of its longstanding coffee makers a re-design. It combines drip coffee, espresso, cold brew and hot and cold milk frothing in a single machine that's significantly smaller than its predecessor.

The original concept dates back to De'Longhi's earlier BCO combination machines, whilst its more modern all-in-one lineup, including the popular COM530M, arrived around September 2020.

Priced at $349.95, the new model is exclusive to the US, available through De'Longhi's website and selected major retailers. It's not sold directly in the UK, although some retailers, including Ubuy, offer shipping to the UK.

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(Image credit: De'Longhi)

For drip coffee, the machine offers four brew styles, including Classic, Bold, Cold Brew and Over Ice, with six serving sizes to choose from. You can make anything from a single 8oz mug to a 12-cup carafe, whilst the built-in retractable frother adds a layer of cold foam to iced drinks.

For espresso-based drinks, De'Longhi has fitted the machine with a 15-bar pump and Thermoblock heating system, alongside customisable settings for single and double shots. There's also an adjustable steam wand for frothing hot milk.

Despite featuring several brewing methods, the redesigned model takes up over 20% less counter space than its predecessor. It also has a touch display for selecting your drinks and adjustable cup shelves to fit everything from espresso cups to taller travel mugs.

(Image credit: De'Longhi)