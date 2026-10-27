MacBook Pro 14-inch gets the M6 treatment to deliver next-level performance

TL;DR MacBook Pro 14-inch now features M6 chip inside

Big performance gains over M5 chip for graphics and AI usage

WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity thanks to N1 chip

Still an incredible workhorse with 24 hour battery and 1600-nits liquid retina display

The latest MacBook Pro 14-inch model now has a new chip inside. Today's announcement sees the new M6 chip with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU to deliver breathtaking speeds for everything from gaming to AI engines.

This is the smaller of the two MacBook Pro models, and there's something big expected for the larger model tomorrow. However, for those who want an extremely powerful machine that you can take anywhere, this model could be a winner.

Apple's new M6 chip also features in the new iMac released today, but this looks to be the more powerful version. It promises 30% faster graphics performance than the M5 model and 25% faster on-device AI performance.

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(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Pro 14-inch offers up to 24 hours of battery life and a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1600 nits peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. There's the option for a nano-texture display here too, to remove reflections.

This new model uses the latest generation of Apple N1 communications chips too, so it offers WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity, in addition to 3x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, MagSafe power port and SDXC card slot.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro M6 starts from £1999 in the UK, $1999 in the US and A$3199 in Australia.

(Image credit: Apple)

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