MacBook Pro 14-inch gets the M6 treatment to deliver next-level performance
The ultimate portable workhorse just got a serious upgrade
The latest MacBook Pro 14-inch model now has a new chip inside. Today's announcement sees the new M6 chip with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU to deliver breathtaking speeds for everything from gaming to AI engines.
This is the smaller of the two MacBook Pro models, and there's something big expected for the larger model tomorrow. However, for those who want an extremely powerful machine that you can take anywhere, this model could be a winner.
Apple's new M6 chip also features in the new iMac released today, but this looks to be the more powerful version. It promises 30% faster graphics performance than the M5 model and 25% faster on-device AI performance.
The MacBook Pro 14-inch offers up to 24 hours of battery life and a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1600 nits peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. There's the option for a nano-texture display here too, to remove reflections.
This new model uses the latest generation of Apple N1 communications chips too, so it offers WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity, in addition to 3x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, MagSafe power port and SDXC card slot.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro M6 starts from £1999 in the UK, $1999 in the US and A$3199 in Australia.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.