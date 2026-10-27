A major car maker is going EV only in Europe from 2028 – the future starts here
Best known for its iconic rally cars, this brand is dropping petrol cars in Europe
Subaru is planning to move to electric cars only in Europe, ending the sales of its petrol models. The decision is said to be driven by the incoming Euro 7 regulations, which will mandate stricter long-term durability rules.
Currently, Subaru offers hybrid models like the Outback, Crosstrek and Forester, which would no longer be available in Europe, with the focus shifting to pure electric models only, like the Solterra.
Subaru is currently in the process of launching new electric models in Europe, including the updated Solterra, the Uncharted and E-Outback. That will see the brand with three dedicated EV models, including a compact crossover, mid-size SUV and a rugged estate model.
Subaru's electric cars use Toyota's electric platforms, but Subaru continues to focus on all-wheel drive performance, including advanced traction control, a nod to Subaru's glory years at the heart of rally racing in the 1990s.
The details from Nikkei Asia suggest that the transition will happen in early 2028, with a reduction in petrol vehicle stock through 2027.
Data from SMMT - the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders - tells us that 22.14% of new car sales were battery electric in 2025 (year to date), but in 2026 that has grown to 26.16%. Petrol still accounts for the largest slice of the market (47.51% in 2025), but that's dropped to 41.49% in 2026.
That tells us that there's still a big demand for petrol models, but with Euro 7 coming into effect in November 2026, new vehicles launched in the EU will have the meet stricter standards.
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Unlike the previous regulations, Euro 7 will cover EV models too, putting into place a durability standard for electric car batteries, while also putting standards on non-exhaust emissions.
Subaru is not the only brand that has moved to be electric only: Jaguar has also made that commitment, moving from its own motorsports heritage to a luxury electric brand, spearheaded by the Jaguar Type 01.
Lotus, similarly, has focused on launching high-performance electric cars, a big transition from its peppy sportscars of the past.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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