Timex's latest Harry Potter collection includes a stunning retro chronograph and a golden pocket watch

Timex has expanded its Harry Potter watch collection with four new models, including a retro-inspired chronograph, two Time-Turner designs and a rather elaborate gold-tone pocket watch.

The watchmaker is no stranger to the wizarding world, having previously released timepieces inspired by everything from the Hogwarts houses to Butterbeer and Platform 9¾.

The latest additions feel more sophisticated than your average movie merchandise, especially the new Q Timex Time Turner Chronograph, which wouldn't look out of place alongside the brand's regular retro-inspired watches.

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A little magic goes a long way

The Q Timex Time Turner Chronograph is a 40mm stainless steel watch inspired by Hermione Granger's famous time-travelling device.

(Image credit: Timex)

It features a silver-tone case and bracelet, gold-tone accents and a white dial decorated with star-shaped cutouts.

Two vertically stacked black chronograph sub-dials are designed to resemble the miniature hourglasses found in Hermione's Time-Turner.

It's a surprisingly handsome design, although the lengthy inscription around the gold-tone bezel, taken from the Time-Turner itself, might be a little much for some.

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(Image credit: Timex)

The second Time-Turner-inspired Q Timex takes a slightly different approach.

This 36mm model swaps the stainless steel bracelet for a black leather strap and features a miniature hourglass at the centre of its black-and-gold dial.

Silver glitter adds a little sparkle to the hourglass, while the surrounding stars and circular detailing reinforce the magical theme.

A pocketful of Hogwarts

Perhaps the most unusual addition is the Harry Potter x Timex Time Turner Pocket Watch.

(Image credit: Timex)

Measuring 48.5mm across, the gold-tone stainless steel timepiece features an intricate white dial inspired by the Clock Tower at Hogwarts Castle, complete with Roman numerals and overlapping circular patterns.

The hinged cover takes its inspiration from Hermione's Time-Turner, with a sculpted hourglass motif on the outside.

It's certainly not the most practical way to tell the time in 2026, but as a collectible, it's arguably the most interesting piece in the collection.

(Image credit: Timex)

Finally, the Q Timex Sorcerer's Stone is a 38mm watch with a black stainless steel case and matching bracelet.

Its fiery red dial takes inspiration from the legendary Philosopher's Stone, known as the Sorcerer's Stone in the US, while a wand-shaped seconds hand provides another subtle nod to the films.

There's also an exhibition case back bearing the stone's name, adding another detail for collectors to appreciate.

All four watches are now listed on the Harry Potter x Timex collection page.

The Q Timex Time Turner starts at £200 for the 36mm leather-strap model, while the Sorcerer's Stone costs £230.

The Time Turner Chronograph and gold-tone Time Turner Pocket Watch are the most expensive of the new arrivals, both priced at £290.