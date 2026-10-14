Timex's retro digital ring watch is giving serious 80s old money vibes, and it's now 30% off

Created in collaboration with avant-garde fashion label MM6 Maison Margiela, the Timex T80 Ring Watch is a fully functioning miniature digital watch that sits on your finger.

Shop Timex's Holiday Sale (30% off – use the code Preview30)

It's one of the most unusual timepieces we've seen in recent years, and thanks to Timex's latest sale, you can now pick one up for considerably less than usual.

The design takes inspiration from Timex's iconic T80 digital watch, shrinking its familiar rectangular case and LCD display into a 20mm-wide piece of wearable jewellery.

Finished in gold-tone metal, the ring retains the retro aesthetic of its full-sized counterpart, complete with a digital display, physical buttons and a distinctive calendar-inspired dial.

It's an unusual combination of fashion and functionality, particularly given MM6 Maison Margiela's reputation for experimenting with familiar objects and turning them into something unexpected.

Unlike the best smart rings, the T80 is more of a conversation starter that also happens to tell the time, and arguably one of the most interesting alternatives to traditional wristwatches currently available.

The MM6 collaboration gives the watch a distinctive fashion identity, while the unusual form factor makes it feel more like a piece of statement jewellery than a conventional timepiece.

And with £54 knocked off the original price, it's certainly more tempting than it was at launch.

Timex's Holiday Preview Sale also includes the larger MM6 x Timex T80 watch gift set, which is worth checking out if you'd prefer to wear your digital watch somewhere more traditional.