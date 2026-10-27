Your old Apple HomePod just got an exciting software update, including Sound Glow and locking features

In Summary Apple has released new HomePod 27.2 software for its new and old HomePod smart speakers

The update includes Sound Glow, lock controls and Mac audio output

It’s available on HomePod, HomePod mini and HomePod mini 2 devices

Following Apple’s ‘Welcome Home’ event which (finally) announced the new HomePod mini 2, you might be thinking that your old HomePod is obsolete now – but you’d be wrong. Apple has just released new HomePod 27.2 software for its old and new HomePod devices, including new lights, controls and audio options.

The most exciting feature that’s now available on the existing HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod mini – as well as the upcoming HomePod mini 2 – is Sound Glow. The Sound Glow feature makes the top of your HomePod smart speaker light up and pulse with colour, and in sync to the music you’re playing.

The lights and colours emitted from Sound Glow draw from the album artwork of the song playing. It works with songs, podcasts and Apple’s ambient music feature to make your HomePod look like a ‘visual canvas’. The ambient music feature also allows you to choose a soundscape to trigger bespoke animations using Sound Glow, to make a more enjoyable, soothing experience.

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I’ve just got my hands on the new HomePod mini 2 – review coming soon – which officially releases on 30th October, and Sound Glow is most definitely the feature I’m most excited to try. Alongside this feature, the HomePod 27.2 software update also includes new lock controls.

Thanks to this update, lock controls will now let you disable touch controls on the top of your HomePod. For those who have pets or small children, this means you can avoid any accidental taps, skips or volume changes, and reserve HomePod control through your other Apple devices and via voice commands.

Another new software feature is Mac audio output. If you have a Mac with Wi-Fi 6E or later, you can set your HomePod as the default speaker. This means you don’t have to manually connect them via AirPlay, which makes it more responsive and convenient when listening to audio on your Mac.

The HomePod 27.2 software features are available on the second generation HomePod, the first HomePod mini and the upcoming HomePod mini 2. It can be installed via the Home app on your iPhone.

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