LG's flagship surround system just got its first major free upgrade

Quick Summary LG has rolled out Sound Suite and H7 soundbar upgrades, adding DTS:X support, and making the surround decoding of its system more robust. There's also now support for 6GHz networks over the latest Wi-Fi standards, the ability to add two W7 subwoofers, while Google Cast has been included.

It's safe to say that the LG Sound Suite – the Korean brand's premier surround sound system and the first to support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect – split the crowd when it was first launched.

I enjoyed its offering – which comprises H7 soundbar, W7 subwoofer, and up to four W7 surround speakers – but my review sample didn't arrive quite as early as some, providing time behind the scenes to iron out various hiccups.

Now, however, LG has delivered a massive free upgrade to the Sound Suite, promising upgraded home cinema features and new audio compatibility too. Premier to which is the addition of DTS:X compatibility.

Sure, Dolby Atmos rules for the majority of releases these days, but some heritage discs (or, in rare cases, streaming sources) may have a DTS format instead – and now the Sound Suite, or standalone H7 soundbar, is compatible.

Some serious home cinema fans will be pleased to see that dual W7 subwoofer pairing has also been added, for larger room setups where there's the demand, while updated Wi-Fi 6GHz networks are also supported, favouring those with the latest Wi-Fi type.

It's not all just about home cinema, though, with Google Cast support finally added too. That'll be ideal for Android users, particularly with music playback, to easily cast content from phone or tablet or laptop to the soundbar or surround system.

This is great additional support to obtain free of charge, but it does beg the question as to why it wasn't part of the package on day one. The announcement was made on 14 October, with over-the-air updates due to roll out to customers thereafter.