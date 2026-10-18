Quick Summary Rivian has teamed up with Sony Pictures to bring a Ghostbusters-themed Halloween experience to its R1T, R1S and R2 electric vehicles. The update adds themed lights, sounds and interactive games, while a specially built R1S recreates the iconic Ecto-1 movie car.

I can't describe how badly I want this new EV Ghostbusters car. Rivian has teamed up with Sony Pictures to give its electric vehicles a supernatural makeover for Halloween, and the results include a custom-built SUV that looks like it's driven straight out of the classic 1984 film.

The Ecto-R1 is based on Rivian's R1S electric SUV, with white paintwork, red graphics and the unmistakable No-Ghost logo.

There's also a custom roof rack loaded with emergency lights, spotlights, a radar dish and other ghost-hunting equipment, bringing the original Ecto-1 into the electric era.

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Who ya gonna call?

It's not just the exterior that gets the Ghostbusters treatment. Rivian has created a special Halloween software update for its R1T, R1S and R2 models, adding themed lighting sequences, sound effects and a dedicated Ghostbusters app.

Owners can choose effects inspired by the Proton Pack, Ghost Trap, Slimer and Peter Venkman, while a Trick or Treat mode lets the vehicle greet approaching Halloween visitors with spooky sounds and lights.

There's even a scavenger hunt that hides Ghostbusters characters throughout the vehicle's digital menus, alongside a game called 'Mallow Mash' that challenges players to catch miniature Stay Puft marshmallow characters.

The update is available over the air, so there's no need to fit any actual ghost-busting equipment to your EV. Most of the interactive features are designed for use while parked, although selected visual effects remain available when driving.

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(Image credit: Rivian)

The Ghostbusters experience is available from 9 October until 2 November 2026, so it's a limited-time Halloween treat rather than a permanent addition to the car. Rivian has also built physical Ecto-R1 vehicles for promotional appearances, including a campaign featuring original Ghostbuster Bill Murray.

Sadly, there's another catch for UK fans, Rivian's vehicles aren't currently a straightforward option for British buyers. That means this is one EV I'd love to see on our roads, but one that's likely to remain a fantasy for now.

Still, if you're going to turn an electric SUV into a movie car, you could do a lot worse than the Ecto-1. Who ya gonna call? Rivian, apparently.