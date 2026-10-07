Jaguar Type 01 finally gets its full reveal – and it still looks like it's from another planet

Jaguar's Type 01 is an electric car that promises to be a copy of nothing, but set a trend for more radical designs, from the Audi Concept C to the Ferrari Luce.

After nearly two years of teasing since the first rebranding was shown, the final car was revealed earlier today, with events in New York and London. Not much has changed since the initial concept in terms of looks, but all the details are now available.

The car still has that low roofline, minimal ground clearance and a long, extended bonnet that makes it look a bit like a Batmobile. Now, though, with four defined doors, traditional wing mirrors and a fin-type aerial, it feels a bit more real.

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(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

This Grand Tourer sits on massive 23-inch wheels, which work to ground the car, with the new Jaguar monogram on the centre caps. The front of the car seems monolithic, with narrow headlights, while the rear remains stark and industrial.

Inside, as we saw previously, the design is gentler and luxurious, making it feel like a haven, in the way that a luxury car should. There are three colourways here: a light story, finished in dusk grey, and a dark story, finished in dark oyster, both with a choice of NeoGrain fabric or leather. Plus the original story, finished in an orchid white NeoGrain.

(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

The big reveal though is the car's specification, the numbers to which it answers. First there's the electric motors, which include a 260kW front motor and twin 310kW rear motors. This results in up to 1030 mechanical horsepower and 1365 Nm of torque all-wheel drive.

The motors are powered by a 118kWh battery which has a range of up to 450 miles (WLTP figures). This battery is built on 850W architecture and so allows for fast charging of up to 350kW to do a 10-80% charge in as little as 22 mins on a DC fast charger. It can also do 250kW on a 400V system and 22kW AC charging.

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Dynamic air suspension provides the comfort you'd expect from a GT and adaptable ride height to improve efficiency. There's also an intelligent, deployable rear spoiler to optimise the air flow further.

There's a lot of technology hidden beneath the clean interior. Behind the steering wheel sits a 24-inch OLED screen, while a smaller 7-inch touchscreen display sits vertically in the centre.

This runs the Jaguar Infotainment system with wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a built-in 5G WiFi hotspot.

The big surprise from the interior reveal was the digital rearview mirror that is mounted in the top of the dashboard. This is the ClearSight Rear View Display and works with the 3D surround camera to provide a wider and unobstructed view behind the car.

Type 01's sound system is powered by Meridian, like the majority of the Jaguar Land Rover line up, and includes the 38-speaker Jaguar immersive sound system – 13 of which are arranged in the dashboard, creating a panoramic soundbar.

A voice assistant is also on hand to allow a fully hands-free operation, with a more natural conversational ability, and multi-step instructions in a choice of 18 languages.

Orders are expected to open for the Type 01 in early 2027 with first deliveries in the second half of the year. There's no final pricing as yet, but it is expected to be in the region of £120,000 ($160,000) in the UK.