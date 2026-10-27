The iMac is back with an M6 chip and faster connections

TL;DR New iMac features a faster M6 chip in either 10-core or 12-core versions.

Apple's N1 chip also provides WiFi 7 and BlueTooth 6 connections, while read/write speeds on storage have been increased.

Still comes in seven colours, with colour-matched Magic Keyboards and Touch ID.

It's been two years since the last update, but now the iMac is back with a new chip. The 2026 version now features an M6 chip inside, either with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, or an upgraded model with 12 cores of each.

Once again coming in a choice of seven colours, the iMac features a 24-inch 4.5 K Retina display with 500-nit brightness and a 12MP Centre Stage camera.

Other notable upgrades include a move to WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6, thanks to the Apple N1 chip onboard, as well as a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port option.

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(Image credit: Apple)

The new M6 chip also offers a dual 16-core neural engine, making the iMac up to 5x faster for on-device AI performance. This is something that we're seeing on all of Apple's latest chips, and it means that whether you're vibe coding or running local AI models, there's more than enough power without having to use remote servers. It also means that Apple's own Siri AI can work effortlessly across the device.

Storage has also had an upgrade here, with up to 2x faster read and write performance. There are four options, starting from the base 256GB, going up to 1TB or 2TB for the higher-spec chip model.

The iMac can also be purchased with a desk stand or on a VESA mount adapter, allowing you to place it on an adjustable arm or mount it to a wall.

(Image credit: Apple)

Keyboards for the seven versions of the iMac are all colour-matched and include Touch ID. These and a Magic Mouse come included with the device, though you can upgrade to a trackpad or larger Magic Keyboard with a numeric pad before purchasing.

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Prices for the new iMac M6 start from £1499 in the UK, $1499 in the US and A$2399 in Australia. Pre orders open tomorrow (28 October) with availability from 6 November 2026.

(Image credit: Apple)