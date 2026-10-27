Apple responds to iPhone Duo crackgate affecting "a small number of units"
Apple hits the first hurdle with its folding phone
The iPhone Duo has been on sale for a couple of days, but reports of the screen cracking are flooding the internet as users share their experiences.
There seem to be a number of cases where damage appears in the about a third of the way up the folding display, causing a break that means the screen no longer illuminates properly.
That's been shared on Reddit, on X, on TikTok while YouTube is awash with commentary too. As reported by Mark Gurman on X, Apple has now responded to rising reports of failed screens.
The full statement reads as follows: "We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units. If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement."
It's not exactly clear what's behind the problem, but looking at the location of the damage on a lot of units, and the iFixit teardown, it looks like one of the springs in the hinge could be the culprit.
It's also unclear how widespread this problem will be, whether this is down to a design flaw or if it's a limited manufacturing problem for early devices. For those with affected devices, Apple should replace it under warranty without quibble.
It's hardly the start that Apple wanted for its new £2000 phone. Joining the folding phone market in 2026 was a big step for the brand and always going to garner attention that other brands - including Samsung - don't get.
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Crackgate joins Antennagate from the iPhone 4, Scuffgate from iPhone 5, Bendgate from the iPhone 6, all of which effectively petered out as the devices went on to enjoy success, having initially suggesting there was a bigger problem.
It's likely that within a couple of weeks, crackgate will be old news, and plenty of people will be happy with their new iPhone Duo.
For all those who aren't happy or have had their confidence shaken, there's always the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 that you might consider instead.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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