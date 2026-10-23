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iPhone Duo cases that make your folding phone look mighty fine

Only the best luxury cases will do for the iPhone Duo – these are the ones you should consider

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Apple iPhone Duo in taupe kick-stand case
(Image credit: Apple)
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The iPhone Duo is the phone many Apple users have waited years for. You only need to look at the Duo Pre-orders to know that this handset is seriously in demand, with shipping times now slipping into 2027.

Unlike the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone Duo only comes in two colours: Star White (white) and Night Sky (dark blue), so if you want to make it feel individual, a case is the way to go.

Here, though, there's not as much choice as you might expect. Apple offers two case designs, both available in just two colours. There's the standard polycarbonate case in either Sand (cream) or Navy Blue, and there's the TechWoven Folio case in either Taupe or Navy Blue.

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That gives you just eight combinations between phone and case. Third-party cases have been slower to come through too, but some of the biggest names do have offerings to give your folding phone some more character. All of which you'll find below.

While it seems a shame to hide such a beautiful new design under a case, the last thing you want to do is scratch or smash your new Duo, especially considering the potential cost of repair. So putting a case on it gives you some extra protection.

All of these cases are designed specifically for the latest iPhone Duo model. You can find cases for the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models here.

Best cases for the iPhone Duo

Apple cases

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Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher
Editor-in-chief, T3.com

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

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