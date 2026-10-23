iPhone Duo cases that make your folding phone look mighty fine
Only the best luxury cases will do for the iPhone Duo – these are the ones you should consider
The iPhone Duo is the phone many Apple users have waited years for. You only need to look at the Duo Pre-orders to know that this handset is seriously in demand, with shipping times now slipping into 2027.
Unlike the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone Duo only comes in two colours: Star White (white) and Night Sky (dark blue), so if you want to make it feel individual, a case is the way to go.
Here, though, there's not as much choice as you might expect. Apple offers two case designs, both available in just two colours. There's the standard polycarbonate case in either Sand (cream) or Navy Blue, and there's the TechWoven Folio case in either Taupe or Navy Blue.
That gives you just eight combinations between phone and case. Third-party cases have been slower to come through too, but some of the biggest names do have offerings to give your folding phone some more character. All of which you'll find below.
While it seems a shame to hide such a beautiful new design under a case, the last thing you want to do is scratch or smash your new Duo, especially considering the potential cost of repair. So putting a case on it gives you some extra protection.
All of these cases are designed specifically for the latest iPhone Duo model. You can find cases for the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models here.
Best cases for the iPhone Duo
Apple cases
Prices from £79 / $79
The standard Apple case for the Duo comes in two colours and is finished in polycarbonate, giving it that grippy rubber feel (to keep hold of it). This two-part case features magnets for MagSafe charging, though it uses adhesive to attach to the phone itself.
Best of the rest
Prices from £59 / $59
If a leather case is what you're after, Troubadour has you covered with a full-grain vegetable-tanned leather case, designed to age over time. Finished in black, it features an aerospace-grade resin camera bump and is MagSafe-compatible. The front section is just an outer shell, while the back covers all of the rear, with a soft finish inside the case.
Prices from £79.99 / $89.99
Mous' Limitless Phone Case is available in four different finishes for the iPhone Duo, including this Aramid Fibre version, which looks great. This model also comes either hinge-free, in two separate parts, or with a new Airoshock hinge, which adds protection to the spine. Supports Qi2 and MagSafe charging.
Prices from £89 / $122
These great-looking cases are made from the same Tuscan vegetable-tanned grain leather as the iPhone 18 Pro cases and come in a choice of dark brown and Noir black. This is a folio design and also features a cover for the outer screen. You can also personalise the design with monogramming in either gold, silver or embossed letters.
Prices from £74 / $99
Burton Goods has also made The Pocket Book Leather Case available for the iPhone Duo. This is essentially two cases in one, with a full folio wallet and a detachable leather back case. There's also an optional polycarbonate protective front frame to add more protection to the front of the device. The folio can carry 4-6 credit cards and comes in a choice of three colours. There are personal engraving options too.
Prices from £69.99 / $89.99
If you're looking for a tough case for your Duo, this OtterBox Defender Series model is the one to go for. Tested to 4x the military drop standard, it adds rugged hinge protection for all-round support. It comes in three colours, including black, a Witherwill blue and Adomania purple.
Prices from £90 / $88
Casetify offers an impressive range of styles for the iPhone Duo cases, with over 100 designs to choose from, including this Sheer Dress design. All are versions of the Impact Case design, which offers its EcoShock design tested to 1x Military Standard, a smooth-gliding hinge cover and a scratch-resistant glossy finish.
Prices from £82.20 / $109.99
Benks not only brings beautiful designs to its cases, but it also brings serious strength. The ArmorGrid Air Grand Combo uses Kevlar to give it strength while remaining lightweight (there's a reason it's used for bulletproof vests). This model includes a front frame, back case and screen protector, though no hinge protection. It also comes in an Obsidian Black version, as well as a see-through case without the Kevlar protection.
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As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
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