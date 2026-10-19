Apple's iPhone Duo cases present a sticky dilema – literally

Quick Summary One of Apple's official iPhone Duo cases isn't quite as magnetic as the description suggests, with the discovery that it uses adhesive strips to stick to the phone. The iPhone Duo is now in pre-order and many will be considering how to best protect their new iPhone.

If you're spending £2,000 / $2,000 on a new folding iPhone, then you'll likely be considering how you'll protect it. With iPhone Duo pre-orders now open, the cases are also available to buy, but have thrown up a quandary.

Apple is offering two official cases – the iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand and the iPhone Duo Case, priced at £129 / $129 and £79 / $79 respectively. But it's the latter of these cases which is getting the attention right now.

The description of the case on the Apple Store says: "With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone Duo, this case offers a magical attach experience…" However, early buyers have found that you'll need to use adhesive to stick it to the phone.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

That comes in the form of a couple of strips that are peeled off making the edges stick better. The fact that it uses adhesive has surprised some buyers, resulting in wide discussion on Reddit, as well as photo sharing on X (via 9to5Mac).

@DylanMcD8 both sides too https://t.co/t9aWxm8B8AOctober 16, 2026

The use of adhesive is common in folding phone cases, especially for the thin surround that you need for the cover display. But the fact it's not mentioned on the Apple site – with Apple talking about the "magical attach experience" instead – has drawn some comment.

It also raises questions about the best way to protect your folding phone. We recently shared the cost for iPhone Duo repairs should you damage the device, so many will be looking for the best cases to buy.

Protecting the back of the phone is easy because you can have space to work with, but protecting the cover screen is a different matter, because there's very little space, just a slim frame.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adhesives are common to help these cases stay in place, because you can't clip on a case the same way you can with a regular phone.

(Image credit: Apple)

Adhesives come with concerns: removing the case downgrades the adhesive (with the risk of residue remaining on the device), while it can also trap dust that might then damage the frame after a long period of time.

Unlike a regular magnetic or clip on cases, adhesive cases are harder to remove and clean, and then replace.

That's not the only consideration: a folding phone in a case gets thicker and the iPhone Duo is already 11.3mm thick. Some people will just decide to carry their device "naked", ie., with no case at all.

There's a full range of iPhone Duo cases available on Amazon (including the official Apple cases), but the big decision is going to be whether to use one or not.