Apple's iPhone Duo cases present a sticky dilema – literally
Seems it's trickier to protect the new foldable than previously thought
Quick Summary
One of Apple's official iPhone Duo cases isn't quite as magnetic as the description suggests, with the discovery that it uses adhesive strips to stick to the phone.
The iPhone Duo is now in pre-order and many will be considering how to best protect their new iPhone.
If you're spending £2,000 / $2,000 on a new folding iPhone, then you'll likely be considering how you'll protect it. With iPhone Duo pre-orders now open, the cases are also available to buy, but have thrown up a quandary.
Apple is offering two official cases – the iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand and the iPhone Duo Case, priced at £129 / $129 and £79 / $79 respectively. But it's the latter of these cases which is getting the attention right now.
The description of the case on the Apple Store says: "With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone Duo, this case offers a magical attach experience…" However, early buyers have found that you'll need to use adhesive to stick it to the phone.
That comes in the form of a couple of strips that are peeled off making the edges stick better. The fact that it uses adhesive has surprised some buyers, resulting in wide discussion on Reddit, as well as photo sharing on X (via 9to5Mac).
The use of adhesive is common in folding phone cases, especially for the thin surround that you need for the cover display. But the fact it's not mentioned on the Apple site – with Apple talking about the "magical attach experience" instead – has drawn some comment.
It also raises questions about the best way to protect your folding phone. We recently shared the cost for iPhone Duo repairs should you damage the device, so many will be looking for the best cases to buy.
Protecting the back of the phone is easy because you can have space to work with, but protecting the cover screen is a different matter, because there's very little space, just a slim frame.
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Adhesives are common to help these cases stay in place, because you can't clip on a case the same way you can with a regular phone.
Adhesives come with concerns: removing the case downgrades the adhesive (with the risk of residue remaining on the device), while it can also trap dust that might then damage the frame after a long period of time.
Unlike a regular magnetic or clip on cases, adhesive cases are harder to remove and clean, and then replace.
That's not the only consideration: a folding phone in a case gets thicker and the iPhone Duo is already 11.3mm thick. Some people will just decide to carry their device "naked", ie., with no case at all.
There's a full range of iPhone Duo cases available on Amazon (including the official Apple cases), but the big decision is going to be whether to use one or not.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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