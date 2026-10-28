Forget air fryers – Ninja’s new MultiPot XL multi-cooker can replace almost all your countertop appliances

In Summary Ninja has launched its new MultiPot XL 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker

The Ninja MultiPot XL has 11 cooking functions, and three interchangeable pots so you can make multiple meals at the same time

It’s priced at £259.99 / $249.99 and available in White or Cyberspace colours

Ninja has just launched its latest multi-cooker, the MultiPot XL, and it could give its series of air fryers a run for their money. The new Ninja MultiPot XL 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker has 11 cooking functions to choose from, and it has three interchangeable pots for batch cooking, meal prepping and big family dinners.

Over the years, Ninja has become the go-to brand for air fryers, and small appliances. Its latest Ninja MultiPot XL 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker takes its tried-and-tested air fryer technologies, and introduces it to a multi-cooker – and it’s the ideal appliance for autumn-winter cooking.

Dubbed by Ninja as the ‘UK’s only MultiZone Cooker’, the Ninja MultiPot XL comes with DualZone and MegaZone technology, something that it’s previously used in its air fryers, like the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer . With a large capacity, the Ninja MultiPot XL can be used to make two meals at once or a big family-sized meal by changing out its pots.

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The Ninja MultiPot XL comes with dual 3.1-litre pots which can cook simultaneously, but at different temperatures and settings, thanks to its DualZone technology. For bigger meals, you can swap out the dual pots and turn the Ninja MultiPot XL into a big 7-litre MegaZone cooker.

(Image credit: Ninja)

As an 11-in-1 appliance, the Ninja MultiPot XL has 11 functions, including bake, slow cook, sear/saute, sous vide, simmer, hotpot, sauce, rice, pasta, rice and keep warm. In true Ninja style, it can be used to cook almost anything you can think of, and it can easily replace your slow cooker, rice cooker, hob, and even your pots and pans.

Despite all these functions, the Ninja MultiPot XL is surprisingly compact. It measures 21.26cm in height, 33.22cm in length and 45.39cm in width, with an overall weight of 8.81kg. It can sit comfortably in your kitchen without taking up too much space, and its pots and lids can all pack away conveniently to keep things tidy.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja MultiPot XL can get up to 220°C, and its pots are removable, oven-safe and easy to clean. The pots also come with integrated handles, so you can take them out of the multi-cooker and serve food directly on your table.

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Now that the autumn-winter season is officially here, the Ninja MultiPot XL is definitely an appliance I’ll be adding to my seasonal cooking. I’m a huge fan of autumnal food and cooking, like stews, pies, soups and casseroles, and the Ninja MultiPot XL looks like it can handle this, and then some!