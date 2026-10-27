YETI's latest colour drop is a camouflage lover's dream, with 33 products getting the military-inspired treatment

YETI has unveiled its latest colour collection, and this time the outdoor equipment specialist has decided to blend in (instead of standing out).

Olive Camo is a new take on the brand's signature camouflage pattern, pairing dark, earthy tones with an olive-green base.

The collection currently includes 33 products, from the ever-popular Rambler drinkware range to hard and soft coolers, carry bags, waterproof gear cases and even dog bowls.

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Unlike some of YETI's more colourful recent releases, Olive Camo feels particularly well suited to the brand's outdoor roots thanks to its understated, rugged-looking approach.

Camouflage for everything

The new collection is dominated by drinkware, with 15 products listed in the category, including various Rambler bottles, tumblers, mugs and insulated food containers.

One of the more interesting additions is the Tundra 45 hard cooler, which takes a slightly different approach to the design.

(Image credit: YETI)

YETI has kept the body olive green and applied the pattern to the lid, making the cooler look distinctive without going overboard.

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The Hopper range is also well represented, with four soft coolers receiving the Olive Camo treatment, including the Hopper Flip 12 and 18, M20 Backpack and M30 Tote.

Olive Camo Camino carryall bags are available in three sizes, alongside the SideKick Dry waterproof gear cases.

YETI has even extended the pattern to its Boomer dog bowls, meaning your four-legged adventure companion can get in on the action.

A few notable omissions

Despite the impressive selection, Olive Camo isn't available across YETI's entire product portfolio.

The collection lists no Ranchero backpacks, Skala hiking packs or Roadie coolers at the time of writing.

(Image credit: YETI)

Interestingly, the Tundra 45 is the only hard cooler included, making it one of the standout pieces of the release.

It's also worth noting that YETI has opted for different applications of the pattern depending on the product. Some items feature camouflage across most of their surface, while others use it more sparingly.

Personally, I think the latter approach works particularly well, especially on the Tundra.

The new Olive Camo collection is available now at YETI US, with prices starting at $10 for the Rambler MagSlider Pack and reaching $370 for the Hopper M30 Tote soft cooler. UK, EU and AU pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.