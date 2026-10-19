Cooler king YETI just launched a waterproof jacket with a staggering 40,000mm rating, and that's only the beginning

YETI has spent years building a reputation for making some of the toughest coolers, drinkware and outdoor accessories money can buy.

Now, the American brand is taking that same approach to technical outdoor clothing.

The company has unveiled its first dedicated performance apparel collection, featuring waterproof jackets, insulated outerwear, merino wool midlayers and technical fleece.

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The brand has sold T-shirts, hoodies, caps and other lifestyle merchandise for years.

However, this latest launch represents a significant departure from those products, putting YETI in direct competition with established outdoor brands such as Arc'teryx, Patagonia and The North Face.

And judging by the specifications, YETI isn't approaching the category half-heartedly.

From coolers to technical outerwear

The collection currently includes five products, with the Tilloo Rain Jacket, athree-layer waterproof shell, among the most exciting models.

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YETI claims the jacket offers an impressive 40,000mm hydrostatic head rating, 45,000g/m²/24h breathability, and a RET rating of 4.67.

Those are some big numbers, even compared with established premium waterproof jackets, although laboratory specifications don't always translate to real-world performance. Still!

Tensleep Hooded Hybrid Down Jacket (Image credit: YETI)

For colder conditions, there's the Tensleep Hooded Hybrid Down Jacket, which combines RDS-certified ExpeDRY down with traceable European Lavalan wool insulation.

The collection also includes the Hueco Merino 310 Full-Zip and Caprock Merino 250 Quarter-Zip, both of which use Nuyarn technology, and the Sansaba Fleece Full-Zip.

A new chapter for YETI

YETI has a long history of acquiring brands across different categories and using their know-how to launch its own products.

In 2024, the company acquired premium backpack manufacturer Mystery Ranch, subsequently incorporating its expertise into YETI's own outdoor equipment range.

In 2025, YETI also acquired the designs, patents and tooling of shaker bottle specialist Helimix for $38 million, using the technology to launch its own Yonder Shaker Bottle later that year.

Sansaba Fleece Full-Zip (Image credit: YETI)

There's no indication that YETI has acquired an established clothing manufacturer for this latest launch, but the collection demonstrates the company's ambition to become a more comprehensive outdoor brand.

It's also promising a longer-term commitment to apparel, confirming that additional styles, categories and seasonal collections are already planned.

The Performance Apparel collection is available now at YETI US, with prices from $180 for the Sansaba Fleece Full-Zip to $400 for the Tensleep Hooded Hybrid Down Jacket.

The Tilloo Rain Jacket costs $350, while the Caprock Merino 250 Quarter-Zip and Hueco Merino 310 Full-Zip are priced at $200 and $280, respectively.

For now, the collection is exclusive to the US, but it'll likely arrive in other regions in the coming months.