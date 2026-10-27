Forget trail runners, approach shoes are the outdoor footwear trend you should know about in 2026

From Salomon's gorpcore essential models to Hoka's maximalist, heavily cushioned trainers, trail-running shoes have spent the last few years settling into everyday wardrobes.

In 2026, another type of outdoor footwear is now attracting attention beyond the mountains. Approach shoes were originally designed for climbers making their way to the base of a route, tackling terrain that's often too technical for conventional hiking footwear.

Unlike more generalist walking shoes, approach shoes typically feature sticky rubber outsoles, reinforced toes and lacing systems that extend towards the front of the shoe for a more precise fit.

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Those same functional details also give approach shoes their distinctive appearance. Their relatively low-profile silhouettes, rugged materials and climbing-inspired designs offer an alternative to chunky trail runners, without abandoning their outdoor roots.

Seemingly, gorpcore is here to stay, but like any other trend, it needs to reinvent itself from time to time to stay relevant. This is why we're seeing more retro-inspired outdoor apparel launches, as well as approach shoes making their way into fashion nowadays.

Here, I've collected nine models that demonstrate just how versatile the category has become.