Forget trail runners, approach shoes are the outdoor footwear trend you should know about in 2026
Climbing-inspired footwear is having a moment, and there's more to it than good looks
From Salomon's gorpcore essential models to Hoka's maximalist, heavily cushioned trainers, trail-running shoes have spent the last few years settling into everyday wardrobes.
In 2026, another type of outdoor footwear is now attracting attention beyond the mountains. Approach shoes were originally designed for climbers making their way to the base of a route, tackling terrain that's often too technical for conventional hiking footwear.
Unlike more generalist walking shoes, approach shoes typically feature sticky rubber outsoles, reinforced toes and lacing systems that extend towards the front of the shoe for a more precise fit.
Those same functional details also give approach shoes their distinctive appearance. Their relatively low-profile silhouettes, rugged materials and climbing-inspired designs offer an alternative to chunky trail runners, without abandoning their outdoor roots.
Seemingly, gorpcore is here to stay, but like any other trend, it needs to reinvent itself from time to time to stay relevant. This is why we're seeing more retro-inspired outdoor apparel launches, as well as approach shoes making their way into fashion nowadays.
Here, I've collected nine models that demonstrate just how versatile the category has become.
A proper approach shoe from one of climbing's most established brands, the TX4 Evo features a nubuck leather upper, protective rubber rand and Vibram Megagrip outsole with a dedicated climbing zone. Made for technical approaches and scrambling, its resoleable construction also makes it an interesting option for longevity-conscious outdoor enthusiasts.
Developed with input from The North Face's climbing athletes, the Verto Approach enjoys via ferrata and rocky approaches the most. It features a suede upper, protective rubber toe cap and Vibram Megagrip outsole with 3.5mm lugs. An internal stability shank and rock plate provide additional underfoot structure.
Rooted in Arc'teryx's climbing heritage, the Konseal is designed for technical approaches and alpine terrain. Its abrasion-resistant upper and structured construction are intended to provide protection and stability on rocky ground, while the outsole accommodates edging and smearing. A streamlined silhouette gives it appeal beyond the mountains.
Part approach shoe, part outdoor slipper, Mammut's Alnasca Hybrid Low features a collapsible heel for easy transitions between climbing and relaxing. A protective rubber toe cap, lightweight synthetic upper and Swiss Design outsole keep its outdoor credentials, while the hybrid construction offers a different take on traditional climbing footwear.
One of the most recognisable climbing-inspired lifestyle shoes, the Keen Jasper pairs a suede upper with distinctive tongue-to-toe lacing borrowed from traditional climbing footwear. Its low-profile rubber outsole and removable foam insole make it a casual alternative to technical approach shoes, with plenty of everyday appeal.
The X-Alp Leather brings technical alpine design into Salomon's Sportstyle collection. A suede and textile upper, protective rubberised toe and 3D Edging Chassis reference its outdoor roots, while an All-Terrain Contagrip outsole completes the package. It's a particularly compelling example of the approach-shoe trend.
Ralph Lauren's take on outdoor footwear leans heavily into heritage styling. The Alpine Low has a rugged suede upper, tumbled leather collar, brass speed hooks and reinforced toe and heel. An EVA midsole and rubber lug outsole add practical outdoor-inspired details to this distinctly lifestyle-focused design.
An evolution of Scarpa's popular approach shoe, the Crux 2 is designed for scrambling, rocky approaches and summer hiking. It features a water-resistant suede upper, protective rubber toe rand and climbing-inspired lace-to-toe fastening. A Vibram Megagrip outsole with a dedicated climbing zone completes the technical package.
British shoemaker Grenson takes inspiration from traditional climbing footwear with the Sneaker 70. Combining stone suede and nylon ripstop, these waterproof shoes feature a protective bellows tongue and distinctive toe-to-ankle lacing. A Vibram rubber outsole completes this rugged, climbing-inspired alternative to conventional lifestyle trainers.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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