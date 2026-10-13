3 affordable Ninja coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one

Things were a lot simpler back in 2024, when Ninja had just one coffee machine that was picking up all the top reviews. Fast-forward to 2026, and the range has grown considerably, so having reviewed several models, I've rounded up my favourites to help you choose.

Interestingly, I've found that neither the most expensive Ninja AutoBarista Pro nor the cheapest Ninja Prestige DualBrew System is necessarily the best buy. Instead, it's the models sitting somewhere in the middle of the range that have really impressed me.

Below, I've picked out my top three Ninja coffee machines and explained why I think they're better over the more expensive flagship model. They're also currently on sale, so it's a good time to pick one up if you're in the market for a new coffee machine.

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