3 affordable Ninja coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one

My three favourite Ninja coffee machines aren't the ones you'd expect

Lizzie Wilmot&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus vs Luxe Café Premier
(Image credit: Ninja)

Things were a lot simpler back in 2024, when Ninja had just one coffee machine that was picking up all the top reviews. Fast-forward to 2026, and the range has grown considerably, so having reviewed several models, I've rounded up my favourites to help you choose.

Interestingly, I've found that neither the most expensive Ninja AutoBarista Pro nor the cheapest Ninja Prestige DualBrew System is necessarily the best buy. Instead, it's the models sitting somewhere in the middle of the range that have really impressed me.

Below, I've picked out my top three Ninja coffee machines and explained why I think they're better over the more expensive flagship model. They're also currently on sale, so it's a good time to pick one up if you're in the market for a new coffee machine.

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Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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