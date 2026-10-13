3 affordable Ninja coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one
My three favourite Ninja coffee machines aren't the ones you'd expect
Things were a lot simpler back in 2024, when Ninja had just one coffee machine that was picking up all the top reviews. Fast-forward to 2026, and the range has grown considerably, so having reviewed several models, I've rounded up my favourites to help you choose.
Interestingly, I've found that neither the most expensive Ninja AutoBarista Pro nor the cheapest Ninja Prestige DualBrew System is necessarily the best buy. Instead, it's the models sitting somewhere in the middle of the range that have really impressed me.
Below, I've picked out my top three Ninja coffee machines and explained why I think they're better over the more expensive flagship model. They're also currently on sale, so it's a good time to pick one up if you're in the market for a new coffee machine.
I still think the Luxe Café series is one of Ninja's best coffee machine ranges, and you don't even need to upgrade to the Pro model. You miss out on the built-in tamper, larger milk jug and hot water spout, but otherwise, the Premier is close to perfect and remains one of the most versatile machines I've tested.
I'm also impressed with the newer Luxe Café Mini, particularly the Plus version, which sits just above the base model. It has an impressive hands-free steam wand and a wide range of drink options, although I'd upgrade to one of the larger models in this list if you regularly enjoy cold brew.
Finally, the Luxe Café Pro is Ninja's best coffee machine in my opinion. It includes all the extras missing from the Premier, alongside more grind settings, 13 espresso styles and five milk froth presets, including an extra-thick foam option. It's one of those premium models that justifies the upgrade, and I can't recommend it enough.
Check out our other affordable coffee machine guides...
• 3 affordable Breville coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one
• 3 affordable Sage coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one
• 3 affordable De'Longhi coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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