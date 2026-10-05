Keurig takes on the Lavazza Tablì with new coffee machine and plastic-free pods made entirely of coffee

QUICK SUMMARY Keurig has launched its Alta coffee machine that uses plastic-free, plant-based AltaRounds, made entirely of coffee. The Keurig Alta reads the recipe code on the AltaRound and adjusts its brewing temperature, pressure and style to make the perfect coffee.

Watch out, Lavazza – Keurig has just launched its new Alta coffee machine , and it might have beaten the Lavazza Tablì at its own game. The Keurig Alta coffee brewer is compatible with K-Cup pods, and its new AltaRounds, plastic-free, plant-based coffee and espresso pods made from pressed premium ground coffee.

Lavazza launched its Tablì coffee machine in summer 2026, and it immediately went viral as its compatible coffee tabs were made from 100% coffee with no capsule, wrapping or coating on them. Now, Keurig’s new Alta machine is a similar concept, but it comes with more coffee options, and a more advanced brewing system.

Starting with the machine, the Keurig Alta is a pod coffee maker with a few tricks up its sleeve. It offers high-pressure brewing to extract the flavour from its coffee pods, and it uses Intelligent Brew Recognition to automatically read the recipe code on its AltaRounds pods, and adjust its brewing temperature, pressure and style for the best results.

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(Image credit: Keurig)

Unlike the Lavazza Tablì which only makes black coffee or espresso, the Keurig Alta can also make milky coffees, which is a game changer for its new pod system. The Keurig Alta comes with an integrated milk frother, a feature that most pod coffee machines don’t have. The frother can make both hot and cold frothed milk, and uses a whisk and steam for hot, and whisk only for cold.

Moving on to the pods, the Keurig Alta is compatible with its existing K-Cup pods, but it's the AltaRounds that I’m most excited about. Made from premium pressed and ground coffee, the AltaRounds are plastic-free and protected by a thin plant-based coating.

(Image credit: Keurig)

The surface of the AltaRounds have a recipe code printed on them, which the Alta machine then scans and adjusts its controls to make your coffee. The coating keeps the coffee fresh, and helps it remain intact during brewing and disposal. The AltaRounds are available in five options – medium roast coffee, dark roast coffee, dark roast espresso and caramel flavoured coffee.

The Keurig Alta is really very clever, and is a great way to cut down on single-serve coffee pod waste. Available in three colours, the Keurig Alta is available to pre-order as part of an Early Access Bundle which comes with the machine and six boxes of AltaRounds. As of writing, it’s currently sold out on the Keurig website .