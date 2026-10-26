Forget expensive waterproof coats, this £40 Decathlon jacket has thousands of five-star reviews, and the specs are surprisingly impressive

Winter jackets can be surprisingly expensive, especially when you want proper insulation and reliable waterproofing. However, you don't necessarily need to spend hundreds of pounds to stay warm and dry when temperatures drop.

Shop all waterproof jackets at Decathlon

Take Decathlon's Quechua NH500 waterproof hiking jacket, for example. At just £39.99, it costs far less than many technical winter coats, yet promises protection against rain, wind and snow, with enough insulation to keep you comfortable in temperatures as low as -10°C.

Even more impressively, the jacket has earned an average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 12,700 reviews, with thousands of shoppers giving it full marks.

One five-star reviewer describes it as a "Great winter coat, super snug and waterproof", adding that it "got me through the whole winter."

Another customer is equally enthusiastic about its performance in poor weather, writing: "I've used this all through winter without getting cold or wet. No complaints at all."

The NH500 uses synthetic insulation, with 200g/m² of wadding around the body and 150g/m² in the sleeves.

That's a substantial amount of insulation for an affordable jacket, though the -10°C comfort rating will, of course, depend on your activity level and what you're wearing underneath.

Waterproofing comes courtesy of a polyurethane-coated outer fabric rated to withstand a 5,000mm hydrostatic head, with fully taped seams to prevent water from entering through the stitching.

That's not the kind of waterproof rating you'd expect from a premium mountaineering shell, but it should offer enough protection against typical British winter conditions.

Other practical features include an adjustable hood, Velcro cuffs, a drawcord hem and a protective flap behind the main zip to help keep cold air out.

Made with 49% recycled polyester, the jacket also has fleece-lined handwarmer pockets and a secure chest pocket for smaller essentials.

One compromise worth mentioning is the lack of a dedicated ventilation system, which could make it less suitable for strenuous hiking.

The Decathlon Quechua NH500 waterproof hiking jacket is available in five colour options, with prices starting at £39.99. The smoked black / terracotta brown model costs £5 more, still only £44.99.