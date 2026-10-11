Fjällräven's new down jacket combines two clever insulation technologies to help you survive in the coldest conditions

Fjällräven has unveiled a new expedition-ready down jacket designed to keep people warm – and alive – in some of the harshest environments on Earth (a.k.a. the mountains).

Best known for its iconic Kånken backpacks and rugged outdoor clothing, the Swedish outdoor specialist's Bergtagen collection takes a more technical approach to outdoor adventures.

The latest addition to the range, the Bergtagen Topp Down Jacket, combines high-loft goose down with strategically placed synthetic insulation to deliver warmth where it's needed most.

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It's a clever approach that addresses some of the traditional weaknesses of down insulation, particularly its tendency to lose effectiveness when compressed or exposed to moisture.

The best of both worlds

The company says the Bergtagen Topp Down Jacket uses premium 800-fill-power down, which provides an impressive warmth-to-weight ratio without requiring excessive bulk.

The jacket also uses box-wall construction, a technique typically found in high-end expedition clothing and sleeping bags.

(Image credit: Fjällräven)

Unlike conventional stitched-through baffles, which can create cold spots along the seams, box-wall construction separates the down chambers using internal fabric walls.

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This allows the insulation to maintain its loft more consistently, helping to trap warm air throughout the jacket.

However, Fjällräven hasn't relied exclusively on down. The Bergtagen Topp also incorporates PrimaLoft synthetic insulation around the neck and shoulders, where backpack straps and moisture can compromise the performance of traditional down.

Synthetic insulation generally retains warmth better when damp and can withstand repeated compression more effectively than down.

By combining the two materials, Fjällräven aims to deliver the warmth and packability of natural down alongside the resilience of synthetic insulation in high-stress areas.

Built to last

Beyond its insulation, the Bergtagen Topp Down Jacket features a recycled polyamide shell designed to resist wind and moisture.

It's worth noting that this isn't a waterproof jacket, so you'll still want a protective shell, such as the Bergtagen shell that uses GORE-TEX ePE technology, if you're expecting prolonged rain or wet snow.

(Image credit: Fjällräven)

The outer fabric is reinforced in areas most likely to experience abrasion to help the jacket withstand contact with climbing equipment, backpacks and rough terrain.

Fjällräven has also designed these high-wear areas with repairability in mind, an increasingly important consideration for technical outdoor clothing that can cost several hundred pounds.

The overall design prioritises functionality over fashion, with a protective hood and an expedition-focused silhouette intended to accommodate additional layers underneath.

Despite its substantial insulation, the jacket is designed to remain packable, making it suitable for carrying in a backpack until temperatures drop or you stop moving.

The Fjällräven Bergtagen Topp Down Jacket is available now in men's and women's versions, priced at £625 in the UK, €700 in Europe and £750 in the US. AU price and availability TBC.