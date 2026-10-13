Lego's La Catrina set is a perfect build for Halloween or Día de los Muertos

Last year I was in Mexico for Día de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead as we call it in English – and it had me reminiscing about that visit, especially with Halloween just around the corner and everyone getting hyped.

So what better way to celebrate than with Lego? I've already maxed out my Lego purchasing power this year, with a Project Hail Mary set. But if I'd not, then this La Catrina set looks like the perfect build for spooky season.

Check out the Lego La Catrina deal on Amazon

It's heavily discounted, too, with a 30% saving that means it's way cheaper than it's ever been before. I can't match that figure on Lego.com, where it's full price, nor in the Argos Big Red or other sales taking place at present.

Save 30% (£33) Lego La Catrina: was £109.99 now £76.99 at Amazon If you're looking for interactive fun this Halloween, without rotting your teeth with a batch of sugar-filled candies, then Lego's alternative will keep you busy. There are 1,212 pieces in total, which will certainly keep you busy – and it's part of the reason this is considered an 18+ set, due to the complexity of its build.

Too spenny for your budget? Or looking for something more suitable for younger builders that's still on trend?

I've also picked out this Halloween Wreath, which is aged 12+, as it's also on offer – but costs considerably less than the La Catrina set.

Save 20% Lego Halloween Wreath: was £34.99 now £28 at Amazon Buy it, build it, display it every year – this Lego wreath is as practical as it is fun, measuring just shy of 30cm wide and high. You can hang it from a relevant doorway or display it in a window, then take it down when the spooky season is over and done.

Perhaps both the above deals will take your fancy and it'll be a bumper Lego halloween haul – with such price cuts, it's a decent opportunity to purchase.

Or maybe you'll be waiting out for the festive season instead, when surely the classic Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon and Lego Star Trek Enterprise both drop in price – a versus feature we explored last week.