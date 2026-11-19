Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon vs Lego Star Trek Enterprise – which is the best Black Friday deal?
Two classic Lego sci-fi starships face off for Black Friday, but which will you be buying?
The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) is one of the biggest-selling sets each major sales period – which is not surprising considering it usually costs over £700. However, in recent times it's been joined by a big sci-fi rival.
The Lego Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D has become equally popular since its release last year, and is therefore also worth looking out for when discounts are available.
It does present a quandary though – especially if you don't already own either. Considering each of them are available with big money off savings in the Black Friday sales, which should you go for?
The obvious answer is "both" – but if your funds are limited, maybe you should check the offers before making a decision.
There's 22% off the Millennium Falcon UCS set at Argos – the best deal we've found this Black Friday so far. It includes seven main minifigures, plus buildable versions of BB-8, two Porgs, and a Mynock.
You get nine minifigures with the U.S.S. Enterprise set, all based on characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The 3,600 piece build also includes two shuttlepods. Amazon's offer gives you 15% off.
Of course, the saving on the Millennium Falcon is far greater than on the Star Trek build, but it's relative. For starters, the Enterprise is a more recently released set, so is more current.
It also comes with more minifigures, if that's important to you. And I particularly like the stand that's included for presentation.
What it really boils down to though is whether you're a Star Wars fan for Trekkie. I personally like both, but don't really have the space for the Millennium Falcon so have abstained to date.
And if either is still a bit too spicy for your budget, there are plenty of other Lego deals this Black Friday – including the Project Hail Mary build available for £78.99.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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