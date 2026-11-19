The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) is one of the biggest-selling sets each major sales period – which is not surprising considering it usually costs over £700. However, in recent times it's been joined by a big sci-fi rival.

The Lego Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D has become equally popular since its release last year, and is therefore also worth looking out for when discounts are available.

It does present a quandary though – especially if you don't already own either. Considering each of them are available with big money off savings in the Black Friday sales, which should you go for?

The obvious answer is "both" – but if your funds are limited, maybe you should check the offers before making a decision.

Of course, the saving on the Millennium Falcon is far greater than on the Star Trek build, but it's relative. For starters, the Enterprise is a more recently released set, so is more current.

It also comes with more minifigures, if that's important to you. And I particularly like the stand that's included for presentation.

What it really boils down to though is whether you're a Star Wars fan for Trekkie. I personally like both, but don't really have the space for the Millennium Falcon so have abstained to date.

And if either is still a bit too spicy for your budget, there are plenty of other Lego deals this Black Friday – including the Project Hail Mary build available for £78.99.