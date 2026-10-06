Amaze! I just bought Lego's Project Hail Mary set at its lowest-ever price

Having waited for months to watch Project Hail Mary on 4K Blu-ray, the movie quickly secured its spot among my favourites of 2026.

That has also seen me become slightly obsessed with Rocky and co – including this wonderful Lego Icons set of the Hail Mary spacecraft. Which, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, I've now purchased!

Check out the Project Hail Mary Lego Icons deal on Amazon

As with anything Lego, however, it wouldn't have been an impulse buy at its original £99.99 list price. I'd seen it in Dallas airport earlier this month for the same dollar equivalent – but fortunately Amazon's UK sale pricing beats even that.

Save 24% (£24.10) Lego Icons Project Hail Mary: was £99.99 now £75.89 at Amazon This 830-piece Lego set is designed for adults and kids alike (the latter wouldn't need to know the movie or original novel), including everything you need to create the Hail Mary, including the display stand, plus the all-important Ryland Grace and Rocky figures. Amaze, amaze, amaze!

While the Hail Mary ship looks great – and you even have to make the functional stand that goes with it – it's really the Ryan Gosling (sorry, Ryland Grace) Minifigure, red space suit and all, and Rocky figure that really make this set for me.

If you're running low on space for Lego builds – there are only so many shelves one can dedicate to the art – then this build's dimensions may be integral to your purchase decision. At 30cm high, 25cm long and 22cm wide, it's roughly a 12-inch vinyl size. If you can visualise that in a cube form.

Amazon had been selling the #11389 Lego Icons set at full price until May of this year, when it began to dip. It dipped below £85 in a sale back in June, then lower again in August, but this new drop as part of the sale marks its lowest-ever position in orbit.

This near-to-25% discount certainly adds to the appeal. It makes me want to go and watch the movie all over again too – which, on 4K Blu-ray, is the best-looking home transfer that you'll get outside of an IMAX cinema (as much of the flick was designed with the 1.43 aspect ratio).

With this set now secured at home, I'm going to resist the temptation to open it and await December's arrival. It'll then become my Advent Calendar replacement, building a bag per day – or however it divides out – in the run-up to the holiday break.