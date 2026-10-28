SwitchBot upgrades its AI photo frame with better resolution and more artwork than before

In Summary SwitchBot has launched its new AI Art Frame 2

It has a new paper-like display with an ambient light that makes it look more natural in your home.

Available in three sizes, the SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2 starts at £179.99 / $169.99

SwitchBot has launched the AI Art Frame 2 , the second generation of its original AI photo frame. The upgraded version of the SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2 has a new paper-like display, a wood-grain frame, and more artwork options than before – and it might have won me over from its last iteration.

SwitchBot announced its first AI photo frame at IFA 2025, and it officially launched in early 2026. It was dubbed the ‘world’s first’ AI-powered Color E-Ink Art Frame, and it displayed historical works of art, and gave you the chance to make your own artworks.

I got to see it at IFA 2025, and while I thought it was impressive, I thought the resolution could be better, and the brightness of the frame made it look a bit too harsh. But SwitchBot has now upgraded the AI Art Frame 2 with a much more natural display and finish.

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The SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2 now has a full-colour, paper-like display that isn’t too bright or glowy like it was before. Now, its E Ink Spectra 6 technology uses an ambient light to illuminate the artwork instead of a constant backlight, so it blends more naturally in your home.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The frame of the SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2 is also more natural with a wood-grain, walnut finish, and the art extends to the edge rather than having a harsh white border. Like the original, it’s available in three sizes – 7.1-inch, 13.3-inch and 31.5-inch.

For display artwork, the SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2 has 500 curated pieces for you to choose from. The art or photos can be changed through the SwitchBot app, or on-device controls, including tapping the frame three times or the back button.

Users of the SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2 can upload personal photos and original artwork via the SwitchBot app to personalise their frame. It comes with a 16GB microSD card which stores up to 5,000 images, and you can set your photos in a slideshow to flip through your favourite memories.

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Like the first generation, the SwitchBot AI Art Frame 2 comes with SwitchBot AI Studio where you can turn photos or drawings into different art styles. You can also make weather-inspired artwork using its Weather Muse feature, and it can even generate paintings when you describe a scene or style by simply pressing the frame’s function button.