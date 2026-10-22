Insta360's new wireless mic looks like a tiny smartwatch, but its cleverest feature is hidden inside

Wireless microphones aren't exactly the most exciting gadgets to look at, but Insta360 has been doing its best to change that.

The company's latest wireless microphone, simply called the Insta360 Mic, looks more like a tiny smartwatch than a traditional recording accessory, thanks to its circular, customisable E-Ink display.

It's not the first Insta360 microphone to feature the colourful screen, but the new model brings much of the flagship Mic Pro's functionality to a more accessible price point, with a few surprises of its own.

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Positioned between the premium Mic Pro and entry-level Mic Air, the new Mic completes Insta360's three-tier wireless microphone lineup.

And while it might look almost identical to its more expensive sibling, its most interesting feature is tucked away inside.

Small screen, big personality

Like the Mic Pro, the new Insta360 Mic features a 1.22-inch, six-colour E-Ink display that can be customised with images, logos, emojis and even pictures of your pets.

The new transmitter is nearly the same size as the Mic Pro and weighs just 19.4g, compared to the flagship's 19.7g.

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Unlike the Mic Pro, which has 32GB of fixed onboard storage, the new Mic lets you use your own memory cards for internal recording, including 32-bit float audio.

You also get AI-powered noise cancellation, automatic gain control and three voice presets: Regular, Rich and Bright.

There are some compromises, though. The Mic Pro features a three-microphone array with four selectable pickup patterns, whereas the new model uses a single omnidirectional microphone.

The cheaper model has more stamina

Interestingly, the new Mic actually outperforms its flagship sibling when it comes to battery life (maybe thanks to its simpler pickup pattern).

Insta360 claims up to 13 hours of recording per transmitter, compared to 10 hours for the Mic Pro. With the charging case, that figure rises to 34 hours, four hours more than the flagship.

Wireless transmission range remains unchanged at up to 400 metres, and the system supports up to four transmitters connected to a single receiver.

(Image credit: Insta360)

The Mic also supports Insta360 Direct Connect, which lets compatible cameras, including the Insta360 X5, Insta360 X6, Insta360 GO Ultra and Insta360 Ace Pro 2, receive audio directly over Bluetooth without a separate receiver.

(Sadly, the more affordable Insta360 X4 Air isn't listed among the cameras supporting Direct Connect.)

The new transmitters are compatible with the Mic Pro system, allowing creators to mix and match microphones without replacing their existing equipment.

The Insta360 Mic launches globally today, 22 October 2026, with prices starting at £75 / $79.99 / €85 / AU$129 for a standalone transmitter.

The single-transmitter and receiver bundle costs £129 / $139.99 / €149 / AU$229, while the two-transmitter kit with receiver is priced at £229 / $249.99 / €269 / AU$399.

The new microphone is available through Insta360, Amazon and authorised retailers.