SwitchBot’s first-ever outdoor smart lights are here with 16 million colour options – and with Matter support
SwitchBot just upgraded the outside of your home with its new outdoor lights
QUICK SUMMARY
SwitchBot has launched its new Permanent Outdoor Lights, just in time for Halloween and Christmas.
The SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights measure 30 metres with 72 LEDs, and come with 16 million colour options.
SwitchBot has launched its first-ever outdoor smart lights, featuring native Matter over Wi-Fi support, and up to 16 million colour options. Easy to install and designed for year-round use, the SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights could not have arrived at a better time with Halloween and Christmas fast approaching.
Measuring 30 metres, the SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights includes 72 LEDs across six 5 metre segments. They can be used on any outdoor area you can think of, including your home’s eaves, balconies, garages, patios and outdoor walkways, and can be secured to wood and metal surfaces using adhesive tape and screws.
The most exciting feature of the SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights has to be its colour options. With an RGBIC+WW design, the SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights combines RGB colours, warm-white and cool-white lights, and there’s a massive 16 million colour options for you to choose from – almost too many if you will!
The colours on offer include multi-colour arrangements, gradients, patterns and flowing effects, so you can customise your lights or pick a pre-made illumination. This makes the SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights great for seasonal holidays, like Christmas and Halloween, but you can also keep things plain and simple throughout the rest of the year.
Each LED light has up to 40 lumens with a total brightness of 2,600 lumen across the entire 30 metre strip. Users can adjust the colour temperature from 2700K to 6500K, and dim the lights using the SwitchBot app. The app also unlocks remote control, colour, temperature and brightness adjustments, timers, schedules, and scenes.
Aside from the SwitchBot app, the SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights are compatible with Matter over Wi-Fi support so you can connect them to your smart home ecosystem. You won’t need a hub for this, but a Matter controller is required.
The SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights are also compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings, and you can use voice assistants to control your lights.
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The SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights are available to buy now for £199.99 / $239.99 at SwitchBot and Amazon.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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