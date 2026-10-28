One of my favourite smart glasses brands has introduced a new model, and there's no camera in sight

In Summary Even Realities adds a new colourway to its successful smart glasses range.

The Even G2 glasses now come in a tortoiseshell-like Brown 2 colour.

They are priced at £649 / $649.

Even Realities has always steered clear of controversy with its smart glasses. While fingers are pointing at other brands and their use of built-in cameras, its display glasses range has been catering for an altogether different type of user.

Featuring neither cameras nor speakers, the Even G2 range is sophisticated, light and designed for everyday use. They feature a heads-up display with a range of different capabilities, and are arguably more for professional use.

(Image credit: Even Realities)

That being said, the range has just been extended to add a new colourway to expand their appeal. The Even G2 glasses now also come in a Brown 2 colour that's similar to the tortoiseshell effect you'll find on regular pairs.

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This makes them less stark on the face, perhaps, and gives users more choice. But what's clever is that the maker has managed to achieve the affect without having to resort to an acetate frame.

(Image credit: Even Realities)

The new style – which is available in both Even G2 A and G2 B shapes – uses a new material that has been shaped, pressed, tumbled and polished for 20 hours. This gives each pair a unique pattern, yet retains the lightness and build quality of the originals.

Even Realities has also added a couple of accessories to its lineup, which can be used on all styles. There are new polarised clip-on sunglasses lenses – the existing clip-ons weren't polarised. And there's a new Even G2 chain for wearers who like to remove their glasses throughout the day.

(Image credit: Even Realities)

New software features

The software experience is the same in all Even G2 models, although that too has been updated in the last few days. It now has an upgraded AI – Even AI 2.0, which can deliver more relevant answers based on new Knowledge Base tech.

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The Knowledge Base essentially imports past Conversate sessions and uploaded files (with your permission) and enables the AI system to use that information when delivering answers to your questions.

Other new features include a Conversate Pro Mode & Insights. Currently in beta, this goes beyond providing summaries of recorded meetings, to indentifying priorities and recommending next steps.

The Brown 2 Even G2 glasses are priced at £649 / $649, with the G2 Clip (Polarised) at £139 / $149 and the G2 Chain at £69 / $79.

The standard Even G2 glasses start at £599 / $599.