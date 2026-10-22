These new smart glasses with a display solve the camera issue in simple, unique fashion

In Summary INMO GO3 offers a physical cover for the camera to protect privacy.

These display glasses work with Gemini and ChatGPT.

There's a hot swappable battery to keep you powered all day.

Smart glasses seem to be everywhere at the moment, they're the hottest of trends both for the right reasons and the wrong reasons. But this innovative pair has a unique solution to the camera problem.

The INMO GO3 glasses include a camera, which can be used to feed AI in the usual way so it can identify what's around you, as well as capturing images. But it also comes with a physical shutter, so you can completely block it off.

Given the accusations being pointed at those wearing "pervert glasses", covering the camera completely might go some way to reassuring people that they aren't being filmed covertly.

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Of course - just like notification lights - they'll have to be quite close and able to see that the camera is covered, which they might not be able to do.

Aside from this privacy feature, the INMO GO3 comes with a lightweight design, just 58g says 9to5Google, which is great for a set of glasses that include a display.

That's right, not only can these glasses provide those audible responses from Gemini or ChatGPT, but you can have information beamed into your eyes. There's no need to reach for your phone or glance at your smart watch, because you've got it right before your eyes.

(Image credit: INMO)

Those displays are MicroLED with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, so they should be good for use in daylight.

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There are some unsurprising features here: translations are included (is it even AI if there's no translate function?), along with the display supporting turn-by-turn navigation.

But on the list of accessories there's a speaker, which can apparently use an AI clone of your voice to reply to people in different languages. That sounds great, but in a world where privacy is a huge concern, I'm not sure how many people are going to want their voice cloned by AI.

Equally, on the listing page for the INMO GO3 smart glasses, it says "The GO3 records every conversation, call, and meeting automatically, then transcribes and summarizes it the moment you are done," which again, sounds like it could raise some privacy concerns.

There's an interesting battery feature, however. The battery plugs into the end of the arm and thanks to a charging case, can be hot swapped for a new one when it runs down. That's should make sure that your smart glasses keep going as long as you do.

The INMO GO3 smart glasses are available now, currently priced at $509.