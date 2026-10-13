Samsung's Ray-Ban rivalling smart glasses leak in every style and colour

Quick Summary Samsung's range of smart glasses have leaked showing the styles of Gentle Monster and Warby Parker glasses we can expect. Alongside the designs, the specs of the glasses have also been revealed.

Samsung's range of smart glasses, developed with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, have been laid bare in a new leak showing us all the frames, colours and detailing the specs.

While we've seen a couple of pairs showcased at Google I/O and Galaxy Unpacked, we've been waiting on the promised 2026 launch for some time.

Samsung is set to launch six frame shapes in 16 versions from Gentle Monster and three frame shapes in 10 different versions from Warby Parker. The glasses are expected to be on sale in November 2026, but the official announcement date is not known.

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We've previously seen a couple of styles from official images, including seeing some of the glasses in the flesh alongside the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but details have been scarce.

Thanks to a huge leak from SammyGuru, we now have an extensive look at the next wave of smart glasses to hit us.

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

The weight is said to be around 41g with standard lenses, while prescription lenses are expected to weigh a little more.

They are powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage. There's a 12-megapixel camera shooting up to 3K video at 30fps. Open ear speakers are in the arms and there are four microphones.

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The battery is said to last for nine hours of wear, with the charging case good for a week of top ups, totalling 72 hours. The glasses are said to be IPX4 rated, but the charging case has no protection.

Gentle Monster will be available in Korea and the US at launch, with six frame styles and a couple of different colours. We don't know what they are called, but they vary between squared and rounded lenses, through to more oval, which we've seen previously.

All the styles can be seen on SammyGuru.

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

Warby Parker are expected to be available in the US, with the three styles having names: Alden, Reid and Wren. Currently, there's no word on pricing.

Samsung's entrance to the smart glasses market has taken something of a long run up. The partnership with Google and Qualcomm was first announced in 2023, focusing on Android XR, with the reveal of the Galaxy XR headset in October 2025.

While rumours about smart glasses bubbled along we didn't actually see the glasses until May 2026 at Google I/O. Throughout the whole thing, it's been unclear if Samsung was developing its own-branded glasses too, rather like Meta has done outside of Ray-Ban and Oakley.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's glasses launch at a time when public opinion is very much questioning smart glasses in general. Many venues have banned them and colloquially they have largely gained the epithet "pervert glasses", thanks to their occasional misuse.

However, many in the AI space see smart glasses as instrumental to the sort of constant capture that will allow background recording and note-taking in a vision of the future where AI is automatically journalling your life to provide reminders and assistance on a daily basis.

They have also been praised for offering features of particular help to people with visual impairments – such as reading aloud text or recognising street signs.

We're expecting to hear more from Samsung in the coming weeks.