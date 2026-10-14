Nothing's next product launch could be something very different – not a phone or an audio device

Quick Summary Nothing will "soon" launch two pairs of smart glasses, it is claimed. One will be audio-only, while the other is said to be more like the traditional Ray-Ban Meta glasses and feature a camera.

Nothing is reportedly working on an all-new tech product in category it's not explored before – two, in fact.

It is claimed that the British brand is planning to introduce its own smart glasses sometime in the future, with both camera and non-camera, audio models in the pipeline.

According to Roland Quandt of WinFuture fame, the manufacturer will launch audio-equipped glasses "soon", to rival the Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses that have recently gone on sale.

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Created to circumnavigate the backlash against glasses with cameras, Ray-Ban Meta Audio specs give you access to Meta AI and music playback, but without the pair being able to offer contextual advice based on your surroundings. They also cannot take photos or video, which is somewhat the point.

The Nothing smart glasses sound similar. Quandt posted on Bluesky that they will work as an audio player, have auto tining photochromic lenses, and can take calls. He also said they will work with the voice assistant on your phone, whichever phone you might own.

There will also be Nothing glasses with a camera, he claimed. They will work with ChatGPT, live translation, and essentially everything else the audio-only version will offer.

These are more like the regular Ray-Ban Meta glasses we've now had for a few years.

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This is all on the back of Nothing's budget brand, CMF, also launching a new product in the last few days. The CMF Speaker M and Speaker S are the first two Bluetooth speakers from the manufacturer.

They are available to order now, while there's no word yet on when Nothing Glasses (1) – which is surely what they'll be called – might appear. We doubt it'll be before Christmas, but you never know... the disruptor brand has often been one to surprise.