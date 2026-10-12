Looks like simple pliers but this multitool has 27 different uses – including a wood saw

Quick Summary Mossy Oak's 27-in-1 multitool combines pliers with 26 other functions, including a wood saw, knife, screwdrivers, wire cutters and a bottle opener. It's designed to give you a useful collection of tools in a compact package that can fit in a pocket or backpack.

I like a good multitool. There's something satisfying about having a pocket-sized collection of useful tools ready for those moments when you need to cut, tighten, open or fix something.

At first glance, Mossy Oak's 27-in-1 multitool looks like a fairly conventional pair of pliers. Fold it out, though, and you've got 27 different functions packed into the handles.

The pliers sit at the centre of the design, with the handles hiding most of the other tools. There's a wood saw, knife, wire cutters, bottle opener, can opener, several screwdrivers and a file, among other tools.

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The idea is that instead of carrying a toolbox around, you've got a small collection of the most useful bits of one in your pocket.

(Image credit: Mossy Oak)

The tool measures around 4.1 inches when folded, so it's small enough to carry in a pocket, backpack or camping kit. It comes with a nylon pouch, too, if you'd rather keep it attached to a belt or tucked away with your other gear.

The 27 functions include needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, wire cutters, a wood saw, knife, bottle opener, can opener, ruler, file, screwdrivers and several other small tools.

There's also a set of hex wrenches built into the handles, which adds another layer of usefulness if you're fixing something on the go.

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The Mossy Oak 27-in-1 is currently available for around $25, which works out at roughly £19. That's not bad for 27 tools in one compact package, assuming you actually find yourself using more than the pliers.