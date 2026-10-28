Tapo’s new 4K security camera has a clever way to deter potential intruders
The Tapo C550WS is set to ship in the next few weeks
Tapo has launched a new outdoor security camera on its website, offering 4K resolution, 360° all-round protection and 18x digital zoom.
The Tapo C550WS also stands out with its red-blue light and sound alarm, which goes beyond the usual best security camera alerts. When triggered, its piercing 110dB siren and flashing red and blue lights are designed to help deter unwanted visitors.
Priced at £84.99 through Tapo’s online store, the camera is expected to begin shipping in mid-November.
For night monitoring, Starlight Colour Night Vision helps capture colour footage in low-light conditions. AI detection can identify people, pets and vehicles, as well as detect motion, line-crossing events and camera tampering, helping make alerts more relevant. Two-way audio also lets you speak to visitors remotely through the camera.
The C550WS has an IP66 weather-resistance rating and supports both Wi-Fi and wired Ethernet connections. Footage can be stored locally on a microSD card of up to 512GB (sold separately) or through Tapo Care cloud storage, which requires a subscription. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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