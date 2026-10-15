Forget Eufy – EZVIZ's new solar security camera has a dual-lens system and 3 built-in spotlights

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has launched the CB30 Dual Kit, a solar-powered outdoor security camera featuring dual lenses, 3K 5MP resolution and three built-in spotlights. Priced at £99.99, it's currently available for £89.99 on Amazon.

EZVIZ has announced the CB30 Dual Kit, a new wireless outdoor security camera powered by solar energy. It features a dual-lens system with an 180° horizontal field of view and 3K 5MP resolution, putting it in competition with some of the best security cameras on the market.

The CB30 Dual Kit is similar to the Eufy SoloCam S340, which launched a few years ago. Both cameras are solar-powered and use dual lenses, but the SoloCam S340 offers 360-degree pan-and-tilt coverage. It also costs around twice as much as EZVIZ's new model, making the CB30 Dual Kit a more affordable alternative.

The EZVIZ CB30 Dual Kit has an RRP of £99.99 (around $132) on Amazon, although it's currently available for a launch price of £89.99.

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(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Other features include three built-in spotlights, which enable full-colour night vision for clearer footage after dark. They also work alongside the camera's active defence features, allowing it to flash its lights and sound a warning siren when needed.

AI-powered human and vehicle detection helps the CB30 Dual distinguish people and cars from other movement, reducing unnecessary notifications. Alerts are sent through the EZVIZ app, allowing users to keep an eye on their property whether they're at home or away.

It also features EZVIZ's Always-On Video (AOV) technology, designed to extend monitoring beyond conventional motion-triggered battery cameras. The system adjusts recording intervals according to battery power, helping provide all-day monitoring whilst managing energy consumption.