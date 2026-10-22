iPhone Duo should have Apple Pencil support by the time you get yours

In Summary Apple Pencil support is coming to iPhone Duo "next week".

It'll be part of the iOS 27.2 update, it's claimed.

You will need an Apple Pencil (USB-C) though, as that's the only model supported.

When Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo in its September presentation, it also mentioned that Apple Pencil support would be coming "later this year". Well, now it looks like we'll have it before many customers even have their new foldable devices.

The full rollout of iOS 27.2 is reportedly due "next week" and it'll include the ability to use an Apple Pencil on the Duo's internal display.

iPhone Duo: Everything announced about the first foldable iPhone - YouTube Watch On

There is one catch, however – the iPhone Duo will only support one specific model of the Pencil, and it might not be the one you own already.

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It was revealed that the iPhone Duo will only work with the Apple Pencil (USB-C). There will be no support for the Pencil Pro, which might bonkers considering the target market for the Duo and its price point. However, the Pencil Pro requires magnetic charging, which can only be done on the side of a supported iPad.

At least the Apple Pencil (USB-C) is reasonably priced. It's currently £79 on Amazon UK and actually has $10 off right now on Amazon US, making it just $69. You might find other deals come Black Friday at the end of November.

As for the iOS 27.2 rollout, that's likely to happen before many have even got their hands on an iPhone Duo. I ordered mine from Apple one or two minutes after the pre-orders started last week and was still bumped by a couple of weeks – so it's coming early November.

Others will have to wait anywhere up to January next year for theirs. You might be able to get one from a physical Apple Store this Friday (23 October), but there's no guarantee.

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And so, by the time you actually have one in your hands, it's highly possible that Pencil support will already be applied. You might find that many third-party app updates have arrived too, to address the numerous optimisation complaints early reviews have highlighted.