Samsung bringing Privacy Display to new phone that isn't the S27 Ultra – plans to extend flagship feature further

According to a report coming out of Korea, Samsung is preparing to bring its Privacy Display feature to a new device. Previously, Privacy Display was limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the phone on which it made its debut.

The model in question is thought to be the Galaxy S27 Pro, which will benefit from the tech that dims the display for those looking at it from an angle. The idea is to increase privacy by making sensitive information on the screen mode difficult to see unless you're the phone's user.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is thought to be a new flagship tier device that will have the same cameras as the Galaxy S27 Ultra, but in a slightly more compact model that doesn't support the S Pen.

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Rumours about the new line-up of phone have been circulating for some time, but the details from The Korea Herald tells us that Samsung is starting production of the new displays, saying that it plans to manufacture 700,000 of the new display units in November.

Samsung's aim seems to be to encourage buyers to choose a slightly more premium device, without the size and price of choosing the Ultra. According to leaked prices from @phonefuturist on X, there could be a $100 price difference between the Pro and the Ultra, with the Pro said to start at $1,399.

What is Privacy Display?

Privacy Display has the ability to switch off wide-angle display pixels, restricting the content to narrow pixels only visible by someone right in front of the screen. Samsung allows versatile deployment of the tech, letting you choose whether it's used across the whole device, or just for particular apps.

The downside of Privacy Display is that it downgrades the quality of the display when in use and if someone is standing right behind you looking over your shoulder, they'll still have a quite a good view of what's on the screen.

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The Samsung Galaxy S27 family is expected to be announced in February 2027 and be comprised of four models – the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra.