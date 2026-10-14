It looks like wider "passport" phones are becoming a thing, even when they don't fold

Quick Summary The wide phone trend started by folding phones could be about to jump to regular devices, with Oppo reportedly looking at a 16:9 phone. The new device could have a 6.35-inch display with a 16:9 aspect, but it could end up being too wide to comfortably hold.

There's been no shortage of excitement around the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with its "passport" sizing, excitement that was amplified with the launch of the iPhone Duo. But it seems that Oppo might launch a non-folding phone with a similar design.

According to a couple of leaks – spotted by Android Headlines – we could be heading towards a future that has wider phones, meaning they are a little shorter for better pocketability, albeit while being a little less comfortable in the hand.

According to Gadgetsdata on X, the Oppo phone will have 6.35-inch display with a 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratio. It could use the name Reno X, suggesting it's a mid-range phone, although many Reno devices are well equipped.

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Just glancing at the suggested specs makes that clear, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip powering it and a triple camera, comprising two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel ultrawide.

OPPO compact and wide slab phone expected specs : • 6.35" 1.5K 120Hz flat display with 16:9 / 16:10 aspect ratio • Metal frame • Dimensity 9000 Series SoC • 200MP main OIS • 50MP UW • 200MP periscope telephoto - The name might be Reno XOctober 12, 2026

Digital Chat Station also discusses the device, saying that the it's a "wide-screen prototype" with a 16:9 display, highlighting narrow bezels.

The width of the screen is given as 81mm which highlights the problem: although 16:9 is a great aspect for watching movies, there are compromises when it comes to comfort and the amount of useful screen space that you get.

The biggest problem with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is that when using the keyboard on the cover display, there's not a lot of space for text entry. While conventional phones have plenty of space above the keyboard, that's not the case on these wider phones.

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So while this might be an interesting move towards a current trend, it's returning to a problem that we've already encountered in smartphones before.

16:9 screens were common a decade ago

If we look at the history of phones, many used a 16:9 display in the past. But if we look at the 2014 Nexus 6, this typifies the problem. It had a 5.96-inch display and was 83mm wide.

As we said in our review of the Nexus 6: "If you like using your smartphone one handed then – unless you have fingers longer than E.T.'s – you're going to struggle with the Nexus 6."

We have already lived through the phablet era, until phones shifted from 16:9 to 18:9, to 20:9. Phones got taller, because human hands couldn't easily hold something that was getting wider.

So, Oppo might be looking at a wider phone to jump on the trend that folding phones have started, but it might run into all the problems that big smartphones had previously.