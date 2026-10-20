Samsung said to be upping its foldable game next year with six new phones – including a Galaxy Z Slide

Quick Summary Samsung could expand its range of folding phones in the Galaxy Z family in 2027. There could be six models, including a couple of new formats.

Samsung could make a significant expansion of its folding phone family, known as Galaxy Z. According to a new leak, there could be up to six models in 2027.

Some of these are predictable: replacements for the existing line-up will see the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Galaxy Z Flip 9 launch as expected. However, that's not all.

According to TheGalox on X, a reputable leaker, we could also be looking at a new Z TriFold 2, the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Pro and the Galaxy Z Slide. This suggests two new formats, and a return of Samsung's largest foldable so far.

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The leak doesn't tell us much more, but says that Samsung will start with the Galaxy Z TriFold 2. This has previously been rumoured and I suspect that Samsung will repeat the timing of the previous model's launch.

The date we've previously heard is early 2027, so there's a chance that Samsung could have this on the cards for a CES 2027 announcement in January, even if the availability isn't until a little later in the year.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Slide?

The Galaxy Z Slide has been shown as a prototype and there have been various patents for the expanding device, but it could see a launch in 2027, according to this leak.

There's no telling when Samsung might showcase this, but it feels like it would be perfect to show off at MWC 2027 at the beginning of next March, even if it's not a full product.

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The launch of the regular updates will likely fall into July or August 2027, essentially as they have done before, but this might also be where the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Pro comes in.

At the moment we don't know what this model would be. Is this a step down from the Ultra, or a step up over the Z Fold 9? I'm thinking it will be the latter, with boosted specs on the wide fold to make it more directly challenge the iPhone Duo.

We haven't seen any leaks for the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Pro, but an easy target would be to increase the camera count to restore a zoom on the rear. That would also fit with Samsung's plans to expand the Galaxy S family with a Pro model too.

It could be a busy year for Samsung – let's just hope that everyone is still paying attention once the iPhone Duo goes on sale.