There's a massive Nintendo launch this week in the shape of the Switch 2 remake of the N64 classic, Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

It's largely noted as one of the best games in the series, arguably one of the best adventure-RPGs ever made, so it's a big deal for players new and old.

Reflecting on the nostalgia, Nintendo has a special midnight launch event, where you can buy the game complete with an N64 box replica, which houses the Switch 2 game.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Argos)

There's a bit of a catch, though, as you'll need to be able to get to central London and, inevitably, not care much for sleep – as the Argos Tottenham Court Road special event will run from midnight.

The temperature is predicted to be around 8C in the capital, so unlike Link in his time-travelling adventure, you might want to don more than a green tunic to combat the falling temperatures.

There's another bonus with this purchase, too: a cute ocarina keyring, finished in the same fetching blue as the actual instrument in the game.

When various special-edition additions went on sale on 29 October, as part of the Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition range, they sold out quickly.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That comprised a Switch 2 console, a Switch 2 Pro Controller, and Switch 2 carry case. Don't anticipate that such items will be available at the Argos store's opening special.

If you do intend to try your luck in getting the N64 special edition box and ocarina keyring, however, then you'll want to head to Argos (216–217 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7PT) as the clock strikes from Wednesday 4 into Thursday 5 November.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

The game will retail for £54.99 in the UK, as a premier launch for Nintendo this November. It's a complete rebuild of the original N64 game, brought fresh and up to date with new graphics – and quite the spectacle it is.

Quite hard to believe that the original launched 28 years ago, yet has stood the test of time so well. From Epona the horse, to the dreaded Water Temple, it holds many memories for many players – and will unlock new ones for new players this year, too.