This massive retro gaming handheld comes with 200 fully licensed games – you can sleep better at night

In Summary The Gamestation Retro Go is now available to pre-order in the US and Canada.

It includes more than 200 officially licensed, classic arcade games.

Street Fighter II, Pac-Man and Galaga are among those on board.

My Arcade has been making retro gaming devices for many a year, with classic games appearing on mini arcade machines and all manner of form factors. However, it really struck gold with its Atari Gamestation Go handheld released a year ago.

Now it's back with a follow-up, and this edition is arguably even better. The Gamestation Retro Go has a similar form factor, with an 8-inch 4:3 high-resolution display, additional buttons, and more than 200 officially licensed games.

This latter aspect is important. Most retro gaming handhelds – Evercade aside – come packed with emulators and if games are included, they are generally sourced in a highly dubious manner. Yeah, you often get a microSD card packed with thousands of roms, but the chances of any of them being legitimate is close to zero.

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Not so the Gamestation Retro Go. Thanks to deals with Bandai Namco, Capcom, Jaleco and Piko Interactive, every game available on this particular handheld is fully authorised.

(Image credit: My Arcade)

That includes Street Fighter II, Final Fight, 1942, Pac-Man, Galaga and Dig Dug. We're still awaiting a full list, but considering the licensees are among the biggest arcade game manufacturers of all time, you can bet it'll include many favourites.

The console is set for release on 18 December 2026, with a US price of $199.99. We're still awaiting UK pricing and release details, but it's now on pre-order at GameStop in the States.

Canadian gamers can also pre-order one from EB Games in your homeland, for CA$279.99.

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(Image credit: My Arcade)

Hopefully, a UK retailer will emerge soon, too. Amazon and Argos currently list the Atari Gamestation Go for £149.99, so that could be an indication on how much and where we could see the new handheld over here.

And who knows what price that might end up at around Black Friday time?