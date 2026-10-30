All Xbox owners get a free horror gaming treat to play for Halloween, with no Xbox Game Pass required and no tricks
Get premium scares over the Halloween weekend with this Xbox game that's free for a limited time
'Tis the spooky season and to celebrate, Xbox is giving you one of the most successful multiplayer horror games of the last decade to play for free.
Dead by Daylight is completely free to download and play this weekend, allowing you to spend Hallows' Eve running away from slasher killers – or even stalking a bunch of frightened survivors yourself.
As the game celebrates its 10th anniversary, Xbox has included it as part of its FreePlayDays promotion this week. That means you have until the end of play this Sunday, 1 November, to play it as much as you like on Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S at no cost whatsoever. You don't even need Xbox Game Pass – just download and enjoy.
And, if you fancy continuing after the weekend is done, you can either subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Premium or Ultimate, or purchase the full game with a very decent discount. It's just £10.31 / $11.99 (down from £25.79 / $29.99).
There are also big discounts on DLC packs, with up to 60% off right now.
FreePlayDays games for Xbox Game Pass members
If you are a member of Xbox Game Pass – Essential, Premium or Ultra – you also get the chance to play an additional four games for free this weekend.
Another chills-filled game is up for grabs in Darkwood. It's a top-down survival horror with a suitably spooky art style. The developer promises that it's jump scare-free, but don't think that means it won't unnerve you.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Also available is the Soulslike action-adventure Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Released this past summer, it too throws supernatural horrors at you, but at least you have a sword to dispatch them with.
Spirittea is a bit calmer. Featuring stunning pixel art, it's more in the vein of Stardew Valley – albeit with a touch of spookiness for good measure.
And finally, space shooter Everspace 2 is included because, well, why not?
All of the games are available to download and play now, with the free period lasting until the end of Sunday 1 November 2026.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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